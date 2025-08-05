PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card: Your Ticket to Business-Class Movie Experiences

Movie-watching experience just got a major upgrade! Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX, India’s biggest name in cinema, have reintroduced PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card — designed to turn your regular movie outing into a luxurious experience. A Partnership That’s All About You Kotak and PVR INOX have been teaming up for 17 years — that’s a lot of popcorn and movie magic! Now, they’ve taken things to the next level with a credit card that’s built for today’s movie lovers. Whether you’re all about cozy seats or tasty snacks, this card is designed to make your cinema experience smoother, comfier, and way more fun. What’s New? Kotak has teamed up with PVR INOX to reimagine 43 of their most premium cinemas in 21 cities, now branded as Kotak LUXE and Kotak INSIGNIA. Along with the plush seating, gourmet food and five-star appeal of these cinemas, the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card is offering a limited period 25% discount on all Kotak Luxe and Insignia tickets*. Why You’ll Love It With the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card, enjoy: - Unlimited movie tickets* - 20% off on food and drinks at PVR INOX cinemas - Exclusive Access to Kotak LUXE & INSIGNIA lounges It’s more than just a card — it’s a lifestyle upgrade for those who love movies and love being pampered. *T&C Apply. For details visit: https://www.kotak.com/en/ personal-banking/cards/credit- cards/pvr-inox-kotak-credit- card.html Watch the Experience Come to Life To showcase this new experience, Kotak has released a short brand film. It follows a couple enjoying a seamless, luxurious movie night — from gourmet snacks to exclusive access — all powered by the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card. The film is being shown across 1,700+ screens, reaching over 50 million movie lovers every year.

Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank: “We’re giving moviegoers more than just benefits — we’re giving them an experience. Our partnership with PVR INOX has always been about making every movie night special for our customers. The card, in tandem with the Kotak Luxe and Kotak Insignia experience, adds opulence to the magic of movies. ”

Kedar Ravangave, EVP – Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank: “At Kotak, we’re building lifestyle upgrades for those who live bold. With the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card, you don’t just watch a movie – you get a business class experience every time. Because when you have Hausla, everyday moments deserve nothing less.”

Gautam Dutta, CEO – PVR INOX Ltd. said “At PVR INOX, we constantly strive to enhance the movie-going journey by blending entertainment with elegance. Our partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank is a testament to that commitment — the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card not only offers unmatched benefits but also redefines what it means to enjoy cinema in India. It’s a seamless integration of luxury, convenience, and cinematic delight.”

Ready to Upgrade Your Movie Watching Experience?

