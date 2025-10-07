Pvt lenders’ mcap falls in Q2 amid US tariffs

New Delhi: Private-sector banks in India slipped in market capitalisation (mcap) during the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), as trade uncertainties dragged on market sentiment, according to a new report on Monday, adding that public-sector banks (PSBs) gained during the three-month period, staying resilient against external pressures.

HDFC Bank shed 4.8 per cent in market cap during the third quarter, while ICICI Bank dropped 6.7 per cent, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Both the private sector lenders posted market cap gains in the April–June quarter, buoyed by rate cuts and high liquidity in the banking system.

Other private sector lenders, such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd., also posted declines in market cap in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, the data shows.

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank was the worst performer in the third quarter, shedding 15.7 per cent of its market cap and slipping one rung to the 14th position. The Mumbai-based lender disclosed a series of accounting lapses earlier in 2025.

Still, the top seven lenders maintained their market cap rankings in the Indian market, the report mentioned.