RACEnergy joins HPCL to launch 1st battery swap station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: RACEnergy, an electric vehicle infrastructure company, launched its first battery swap station in Hyderabad along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries (C&I) and Information Technology (IT), Telangana, inaugurated the first station at HITEC city on Monday.



Three battery swap stations will be set up at various HPCL prime locations in the city in January 2022. This will be the first step in RACEnergy's vision to set up a network of battery swapping stations for electric two and three wheelers.

It will provide a well-integrated solution that is economical and scalable, wherein drivers can simply swap their discharged batteries with the charged ones within two minutes, enabling them to be on the road for longer durations.

Arun Sreyas, CEO and Co-Founder, RACEnergy, said: "A robust swapping infrastructure is essential to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and HPCL's network of retail outlets will allow us to reach every corner of the State with ease."

Founded in 2018, RACEnergy is on a path to set up 500 battery swap stations in India by mid-2023 with 100 of them in Hyderabad, by leveraging its national and state-level partnerships. It also offers its unique electric powertrains as retrofit kits for ICE auto-rickshaws to convert to electric. Through this unique combination of technoligies, RACE is addressing key adoption challenges in electric mobility such as high-cost of vehicles, long-charging times and range anxiety.