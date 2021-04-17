Railways to fine up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks in trains and stations premises

Indian Railway has decided to impose a fine of up to Rs 500 for not wearing a face mask in trains and stations premises. The decision has been taken in line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease.

Railway Ministry has written a letter to the General Managers of all Zonal railways in this regard.

Ministry of Railways today tweeted, "Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic. One of the specific guidelines is to wear face masks/covers. Fine up to Rs 500 shall be imposed on persons for not wearing a face mask/cover in Rly. Premises (including trains)."





Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic. One of the specific guideline is to wear face masks/covers.

Fine upto Rs 500 shall be imposed on persons for not wearing a face mask/cover in Rly. premises(including trains) pic.twitter.com/VfnWzC2qFC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 17, 2021





It said Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. The Ministry has asked all Zonal Railways to take action in this regard with immediate effect for a period of six months.

The Standard operating procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought by Indian Railways on May 11, 2020, in para 2.3 (ix) says that "it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover or masks at entry and during travel".

In view of Covid-19 situation, controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing a face mask and entering railway premises (including trains) is important to avoid the creation of unclean or unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life or public health.

Accordingly, to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus to ensure the wearing of face masks or face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at railway premises) Rules 2012 shall be imposed by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from persons not wearing a face mask or cover in railway premises including trains," it said.

The national transporter is currently operating 70 per cent of its passenger train services across the country.