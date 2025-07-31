Raj Shamani, India’s Top Podcaster is now The Brand Ambassador of ASUS ExpertBook

ASUS India is proud to announce Raj Shamani, Founder and Host of the popular podcast 'Figuring Out With Raj Shamani', as the official brand ambassador for the ASUS ExpertBook Series: Built for Worry-Free Business.

Raj Shamani, best known for his widely followed podcast “Figuring Out With Raj Shamani” which has a massive following of 18 Million+ subscribers and a reach of over 8 Billion+ views across platforms embodies the values that ASUS ExpertBook stands for: trust, resilience, innovation, self-made success, relentless curiosity, and a desire to enable others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal said, “We are proud to welcome Raj Shamani as the embodiment of our ASUS ExpertBook Series. This partnership stems from a natural alignment driven by ambition and a shared purpose: to help individuals turn potential into performance. Both Raj and our ExpertBook Series are focused on empowering ambition, enabling progress, and supporting the new generation of Indian professionals. Our ExpertBook Series delivers uncompromised performance, unmatched durability, enterprise-grade security, and unparalleled After Sales Service, embodying our common vision to enable a truly worry-free experience for every business and professional.”

Expressing views on the partnership with ASUS Commercial, Raj Shamani, Founder and Host of ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’ said, “This partnership is personal. I’ve always believed that ambition should never be limited by the tools you use, and ASUS ExpertBook is built for people who are building something bigger than themselves. Whether you’re a young creator, a founder, or a future business leader, this device is your launchpad. I’m proud to represent ASUS as their brand ambassador as this brand shares my belief in dreams, ambition, hustle and making bold ideas real through technology that’s worry-free.”

Why This Collaboration Matters

This association resulted from a shared vision for India’s future; one where every ambitious individual has access to reliable, powerful technology and support that makes building businesses, scaling ideas, and working smarter not just possible, but worry-free.

Raj Shamani’s work from hosting India’s top thinkers to inspiring millions through stories of grit and growth reflects a deep understanding of what drives the “Indian Dream” today. The partnership with ASUS ExpertBook extends this philosophy by giving Indian professionals and entrepreneurs the tools to act on that ambition.

The ASUS ExpertBook series of business PCs are available on Flipkart, combining excellent capabilities of the brand and the ecommerce platform.

Redefining Indian Ambition on a Global Stage

The ASUS ExpertBook series aims to be the trusted companion that supports the growing ambition of businesses and professionals in India. This series caters to everyone from a freelancer building their empire from a café, a student launching a startup, a seasoned business leader managing a hybrid team, or an enterprise, ensuring their journey is efficient, reliable and worry-free.

This collaboration also aims to take Indian thought leadership global. As Raj Shamani continues to expand his podcast across international borders, this partnership positions ASUS as a key enabler of India’s voice in global innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity.

Together, ASUS and Raj Shamani are rewriting the rules of ambition for modern India with the ExpertBook at the heart of every leap forward.