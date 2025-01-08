Rajashekar Yasani: Shaping the future of cloud security on a global stage

Rajashekar Yasani is a recognized cybersecurity expert with a special focus on cloud security and digital transformation. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he has made significant contributions in building secure cloud environments and shaping cybersecurity strategies for organizations globally. Recently named as a 2024 Product Security Expert by CyberDefence and listed among the 2024 Top Cyber Security Influencers by Thinkers360, Rajashekar's work continues to influence the cybersecurity landscape. In this exclusive interview, we delve into his journey, insights on cloud security, and the future of cybersecurity.

You have an impressive career in cybersecurity. How did your journey in this field begin?

Thank you! My journey began with a deep fascination for technology, particularly how it can be used to protect sensitive data. I hold a Master's degree in Telecommunications from Murray State University, which is recognized by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security. This program provided me with a solid academic foundation, but it was my real-world application of this knowledge that truly sparked my passion. Early on, I also volunteered with SOUL (Social-Outlook for Underdeveloped Locals) in Hyderabad, which gave me a unique perspective on how technology can impact underserved communities. This blend of academic learning and community service pushed me toward cybersecurity and cloud security, where I’ve been ever since.

As someone who’s worked extensively as a Founding Cloud Security Engineer, can you tell us about some of your key roles in building secure cloud environments?

In my roles as a Founding Cloud Security Engineer, I’ve been responsible for helping organizations transition securely to the cloud while setting up robust security frameworks from the ground up. Whether it’s establishing secure cloud architectures or building scalable security strategies, my focus has always been on protecting critical business data while ensuring compliance. Cloud security is not just about meeting regulatory requirements; it’s about securing data integrity and ensuring that businesses can scale without compromising security. Over time, I've worked with teams to implement advanced security measures, focusing on areas such as identity management, access control, and data encryption.

You’ve been recognized for your contributions to cloud security and cybersecurity. What drives you to keep innovating in this field?

What drives me is the opportunity to make a real-world impact. Cybersecurity is not just about defending against threats; it’s about enabling organizations to adopt new technologies confidently and securely. My work focuses on bridging the gap between complex security measures and practical business needs. Cloud technology is transforming how businesses operate, and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that security is an enabler, not a hindrance. It’s also incredibly fulfilling to mentor the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and share my knowledge to help them thrive in this field.

How do you approach the challenge of balancing business goals with robust cybersecurity measures?

Balancing business goals with cybersecurity is critical. Cybersecurity should never be an afterthought; it needs to be integrated into the business strategy from the start. My approach is to engage with stakeholders from the beginning and understand their goals, so we can align security measures accordingly. I work closely with product teams, engineers, and business leaders to ensure that the security framework is scalable and flexible, enabling the business to innovate while mitigating risks. The key is clear communication and creating solutions that are both secure and business-friendly.

You’re also an advocate for cybersecurity education. How do you mentor aspiring cybersecurity professionals?

I strongly believe in giving back to the community, especially when it comes to cybersecurity education. I mentor students and young professionals through platforms like Hackboats and ISACA. My goal is to make complex cybersecurity concepts accessible and provide guidance on how to navigate this ever-evolving field. I always encourage my mentees to embrace continuous learning because cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields, and staying updated with the latest trends and technologies is essential.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities in the future of cybersecurity?

The biggest challenge we face is ensuring that businesses remain secure while adopting emerging technologies like generative AI, edge computing, and advanced natural language processing. As businesses evolve, so do cyber threats, so the need for innovative solutions is paramount. At the same time, this creates incredible opportunities for growth. The future of cybersecurity will involve leveraging these new technologies to build more resilient, adaptive systems. The key is to make security an integral part of the business process, not just an add-on.

Finally, how does it feel to be recognized as one of the top cybersecurity influencers in 2024?

It’s an honor to be recognized, but what truly matters to me is the impact we can have on the industry and the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Recognition is rewarding, but it’s the real-world changes we can make—whether through secure cloud systems, mentorship, or public awareness—that truly count. The journey is about continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.