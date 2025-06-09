Rapido to Enter Food Delivery Business, Challenges Zomato and Swiggy

Rapido, known for its success in the ride-hailing business, is now getting ready to enter the food delivery market. After this news came out, shares of Zomato and Swiggy fell by more than 2%.

Rapido started with two-wheeler rides and slowly grew its business. Now, it is testing its food delivery service through a pilot project. The company has started working with some restaurants as part of this test.

According to reports, Rapido will charge a ₹25 commission for orders below ₹400, and ₹50 for orders above ₹400. This means restaurants will pay between 8% and 15% commission, which is much lower than the 15% to 30% that Zomato and Swiggy charge.

Rapido also plans to promote low-cost food items, especially those priced under ₹150. This could help smaller restaurants and attract budget-conscious customers.

Recently, Zomato faced criticism from a shop owner in Noida. He said he didn’t receive any payments and was charged extra fees for promotions without his permission. His complaint went viral on social media and even tagged the company’s CEO.

With Rapido stepping into food delivery, experts believe it could break the long-standing dominance of Zomato and Swiggy. Everyone is now watching to see how this new competition will change the food delivery market in India.