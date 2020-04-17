RBI to conduct fourth TLTRO for Rs 25,000 crore Today

To ensure availability of liquidity in the market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the fourth targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) today for Rs 25,000 crore.

The RBI earlier on March 27, 2020, in its statement of development and regulatory policies announced TLTRO of up to three-year tenor and has so far done three tranches worth Rs 75,000 crore. The initial target is Rs 1 lakh crore. The third tranche was conducted for Rs 25,000 crore on April 7, 2020.

RBI in a statement has said, "The funds availed under this tranche of TLTRO would have to be deployed within 30 working days from the date of the operation."

The maximum amount that a particular bank can invest in the securities issued by a particular entity or group of entities out of the allotment received by it under the TLTRO shall be capped at 10 per cent.



