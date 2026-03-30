RBI warns of fiscal stress and credit collapse

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued repeated warnings against farm loan waivers, calling them fiscally unsustainable and economically damaging. While politically popular, these waivers erode credit discipline, weaken banks, and leave farmers more vulnerable in the long run, it contends.

The central bank’s primary concern is erosion of repayment culture. Loan waivers, it argues, incentivise deliberate defaults. Farmers begin to expect future relief, discouraging timely repayment. This sends a dangerous signal: those who repay are penalised, while defaulters are rewarded. As a result, banks face persistently high non-performing assets (NPAs) in agricultural portfolios, making them reluctant to extend fresh credit, especially to small and marginal farmers, who need it most.

Waivers also impose massive fiscal costs on state governments. In 2018-19, Madhya Pradesh announced a Rs 36,500 crore waiver, amounting to 7.7 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Such commitments force states to borrow heavily, increasing interest burdens and crowding out capital investment in irrigation, rural roads, and infrastructure. The long-term consequence is a shrinking fiscal space that limits the government’s ability to respond to future crises or invest in development.

RBI notes that farm loan waivers distort the credit cycle. Banks often receive delayed reimbursements, leaving them “high and dry.” This weakens the financial health of rural banks and cooperative institutions, who constitute the backbone of agricultural lending. In several cases, banks have reported sharp rise in gross and net NPAs linked to farm portfolios following waiver announcements. The result is a credit squeeze that hurts genuine borrowers and slows down agricultural investment.

While waivers may offer temporary political goodwill, RBI emphasises that they fail to address structural issues like low productivity, water scarcity and poor market access. Instead of strengthening farmers, waivers stagnate agriculture by discouraging innovation and investment. Farmers often remain uncertain about eligibility, reimbursements schedule, and whether banks will actually close their accounts, thereby creating confusion and mistrust in the system.

Audit-style reviews have highlighted serious flaws in waiver implementation. Delays in reimbursements to banks, errors in identifying beneficiaries, and interest claims that are way beyond permissible limits have all been flagged.

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