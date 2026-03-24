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Re down 41 paise to record low of 93.94 against dollar

  • Created On:  24 March 2026 8:24 AM IST
Re down 41 paise to record low of 93.94 against dollar
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New Delhi: The Indian rupee continued its free fall for the second straight week, sliding 41 paise to a fresh all-time low of 93.94 against the US dollar on Monday amid soaring global crude oil prices triggered by the escalating Middle East conflict and a persistently strong greenback.

Sustained foreign fund outflows and a sharp crash in domestic and regional equity markets in early trade added further pressure on the local currency, forex traders said.

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Indian RupeeUS DollarCurrency DepreciationCrude Oil PricesMiddle East Conflict
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