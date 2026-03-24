Re down 41 paise to record low of 93.94 against dollar
New Delhi: The Indian rupee continued its free fall for the second straight week, sliding 41 paise to a fresh all-time low of 93.94 against the US dollar on Monday amid soaring global crude oil prices triggered by the escalating Middle East conflict and a persistently strong greenback.
Sustained foreign fund outflows and a sharp crash in domestic and regional equity markets in early trade added further pressure on the local currency, forex traders said.
Next Story