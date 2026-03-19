Re hits all-time low of 92.63 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee slumped 23 paise to close at a record low of 92.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger greenback and sustained FII outflows.

Elevated crude oil prices in global markets amid intensifying conflict in West Asia further dampened sentiments, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and traded in the range of 92.41-92.48 for most of the session before losing ground at the fag end to close at its record low of 92.63 (provisional), down 23 paise from its previous close.

The rupee logged its record intra-day low of 92.65 during the session. Earlier on Tuesday, the domestic hit its previous lowest intra-day level of 92.47 against the dollar before settling at an all-time low of 92.40.