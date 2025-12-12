  1. Home
Re slumps 54 paise to all-time low of 90.48 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee plunged 54 paise to an all-time low of 90.48 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Thursday after reports surfaced that the India-US trade deal is likely by March 2026.

Forex traders said the rupee fell to a new all-time low of 90.48 after Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran reportedly said the India-US trade deal is likely to be inked by March 2026.

Moreover, prevailing risk-averse market sentiment, compounded by strong US dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiment.

