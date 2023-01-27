Real estate investment in Hyderabad grew by 3.9%

Hyderabad: The real estate investment in the city of Hyderabad grew by 3.9 per cent while in total the Indian real estate investments grew by 32 per cent y-o-y to an all-time high of USD 7.8 million, according to consulting firm CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd.

Delhi-NCR led investment activity, followed by Mumbai; cumulatively, the two cities accounted for over 56 per cent share of the investments in 2022. Land and development sites dominated investments with a share of 48 per cent, followed by the office sector with a 35 per cent share. About 44 per cent of the capital inflows in site/land acquisitions were deployed for residential developments, while 25 per cent went into mixed-use developments, said the report.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India CBRE said, "The record investment inflows, the highest ever for the sector, reflect the resilience and growth potential of the Indian real estate sector."

On a quarterly basis, investments in Indian real estate stood at USD 2.3 billion in the October-December quarter, growing by 64 per cent Q-o-Q and 115 per cent Y-o-Y, CBRE said in its report titled 'India Market Monitor 2022.'

"Undeterred by global headwinds, equity inflows into the sector are expected to remain steady in 2023. Additionally, we hope to see the listing of India's first retail REIT in 2023, which would enable investors to expand their investment horizons," the CEO added.

Foreign investors took the lead with a 57 per cent share in the overall Real Estate investment volume in 2022.