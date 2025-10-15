redBus Gears Up for Diwali Rush with 39% Expected Growth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bus Bookings

With Diwali around the corner, festive travel is gaining strong momentum, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana anticipating a 39% surge in total bus bookings. This is based on data from the redBus platform, comparing bookings made during the festive period (15th–27th October 2025) with the same window last year (25th October–6th November), indicating a significant rise in intercity movement. As people prepare to celebrate with loved ones or take short festive breaks, buses continue to be a preferred mode of travel, reflecting evolving travel patterns, popular routes, and demographic shifts across the states.

Key Travel Projections (as per bookings on the redBus platform)

● Top Routes by traffic:

- Hyderabad-Bangalore

- Hyderabad-Vijayawada

- Vijayawada-Hyderabad

- Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam

- Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada

- Hyderabad-Adilabad

● Top Boarding Points by traffic are in Hyderabad:

- Kukatpally

- Gachibowli

- Miyapur

- Ameerpet

- LB Nagar

● Travelers’ Preferences:

- 62% of bookings are for AC buses, indicating a clear preference for comfortable travel options when planned in advance, while the remaining are for Non-AC buses.

- 59% of travellers have chosen sleeper buses, underscoring the continued popularity of convenient overnight journeys during the festive season.

● Traveler Demographics:

- Male travellers account for 64%, while female travellers make up for 36% of total bus bookings

- 43% of travellers are from larger cities, while 36% are from small towns and villages, reflecting a strong festive travel surge across both metro and non-metro regions.

These trends from redBus indicate that festive travel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is on the rise, highlighting how people are moving within and beyond the states. With Diwali being a key celebration, redBus continues to play a crucial role in enabling seamless road travel across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.