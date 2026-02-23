Redis Strengthens India Leadership with Appointment of Abhoy Kumar Sarkar as Country Manager & Managing Director

Bangalore, India: Redis, the world’s fastest real-time data platform, today announced the appointment of Abhoy Kumar Sarkar as Country Manager & Managing Director for India. Abhoy will lead Redis’ growth in one of its most strategic markets, overseeing go-to-market execution, customer expansion, and partner development across the region.

Abhoy joins the company at a tipping point for the industry as demand for real-time data infrastructure accelerates across India, driven by mobile-first applications, cloud modernization, and enterprises moving AI initiatives from experimentation into production. In this role, he will be responsible for scaling the company’s presence in India and helping customers build fast, intelligent, and latency-sensitive applications powered by Redis’ real-time data and AI capabilities.

Abhoy brings more than two decades of experience leading growth and transformation at global technology companies, including Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, and Zscaler. Across these roles, he built and scaled high-performing teams, partnered closely with large enterprises, and drove consistent execution across complex, fast-growing markets.

“India is a critical growth market for Redis and a region where real-time data is the foundation for modern application development and AI adoption,” said Mark Peet, Senior Vice President & GM, International at Redis. “As Redis enters its next phase of growth globally, Abhoy brings the regional expertise, leadership experience, and customer focus needed to scale our business in India. His leadership will be instrumental as we help more organizations build real-time, AI-powered applications at scale.”

India continues to be one of Redis’ fastest-growing markets, as organizations modernize application infrastructure and adopt GenAI-powered use cases that require low latency, high performance, and real-time context. Redis supports critical workloads such as caching, vector search, and AI agent memory, enabling companies to deploy AI-powered applications reliably in production environments.

Redis is at the juncture of strong global momentum having recently surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), driven by increasing demand for real-time data infrastructure that powers AI and agentic systems. This growth reflects Redis’ expanding role as core infrastructure for enterprises building AI-powered applications at scale.

“AI adoption is accelerating rapidly across Indian enterprises, but success in production depends on fast, real-time access to data,” said Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Country Manager & Managing Director, India, Redis. “With Redis’ growth trajectory and leading as the real-time context engine for AI systems, there is a tremendous opportunity to help Indian organizations turn AI innovation into real-world business impact. I’m excited to work with customers and partners across India to support that journey.”

Based in Bangalore, India, Abhoy will be responsible for leading go-to-market strategy, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and enabling customers to unlock the full potential of real-time data for AI-driven workloads.