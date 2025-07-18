Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Expand Presence in India’s Appliance Market

Reliance Retail has bought Kelvinator. This brand is famous for home appliances. It was very popular in India in the 1970s and 80s. People trust it for strong and smart products. Reliance wants to bring these products to more homes across India.

Reliance will use its big network to sell Kelvinator items. Isha Ambani said the goal is to give better technology to Indian families. This deal helps Reliance offer more choices to customers.

With Kelvinator, Reliance can grow faster. It will give more high-quality products. Indian families will get better appliances. Reliance will become even stronger in the retail market.