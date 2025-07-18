Live
- 'No honey, no trap': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis dismisses Opposition's claims
- Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Traffic Jams in Gachibowli, Madhapur, and IT Corridor
- South Korea: Torrential rains kill four; two missing, over 5,600 evacuated
- Gayle, Pollard to don most expensive jersey in cricket history for West Indies Champions
- Heavy Rain Floods Secunderabad: Students Stuck, Roads Blocked
- Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Gets ₹50 Crore OTT Deal, Releasing July 31
- Amazon’s Smart-Home Employees Must Now Prove AI Skills to Earn Promotions
- India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry
- MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists
- Mangaluru Man Arrested for ₹50 Crore Fake Loan Scam
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Expand Presence in India’s Appliance Market
Highlights
Reliance Retail announces the acquisition of Kelvinator, aiming to boost its leadership in India's home appliances sector with trusted, high-quality products.
Reliance Retail has bought Kelvinator. This brand is famous for home appliances. It was very popular in India in the 1970s and 80s. People trust it for strong and smart products. Reliance wants to bring these products to more homes across India.
Reliance will use its big network to sell Kelvinator items. Isha Ambani said the goal is to give better technology to Indian families. This deal helps Reliance offer more choices to customers.
With Kelvinator, Reliance can grow faster. It will give more high-quality products. Indian families will get better appliances. Reliance will become even stronger in the retail market.
Next Story