REPL consultant for AP State guest house in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: NBCC India Ltd has chosen Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) to provide comprehensive architectural and engineering consultancy services for development of State Guest House with commercial complex in Vijayawada under the State government's "Mission Build AP".

The guest house will have a built-up area of about 1 Lakh sq. ft with a commercial complex of about 2.5 Lakh sq. ft at a 3.26-acre land located in Vijayawada under AP Land Monetisation.

The construction will have a unique and inspiring space to work, rest and do recreational activities to rejuvenate. The campus will have an integrated road network with parking facility.

The scope also includes greenbuilding certification and GRIHA features in its design. Pradeep Misra, CMD, REPL, said: "This project is the result of our extensive experience in architecture planning and designing.

We will ensure quality, safety, timely delivery and smooth work process of the project."