Responsible Waste Practices and Public Convenience Supported by Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation at Magh Mela 2026

Anandana, in partnership with Econscious and Ecodeco The Recycle Home Private Limited, is supporting the deployment of public utility infrastructure made from recycled plastic waste across the Magh Mela area. This includes 20 changing rooms, designed to enhance public convenience while demonstrating the practical reuse of post-consumer plastic in high-footfall public settings. To support waste collection at scale, 25,000 dustbin liners made from recycled plastic are also being deployed across key locations at the Mela.

As part of the initiative, hydration carts operated by local vendors have been integrated across the Mela area, with structured waste collection systems at consumption points to enable responsible disposal of used bottles. Beyond improving access to drinking water for pilgrims, the hydration carts also support temporary livelihood opportunities for local vendors during the Mela period.

Commenting on the initiative, Smt. Saumya Agarwal, Divisional Commissioner, Prayagraj Division said, “Magh Mela is one of India’s most significant public congregations, and managing waste at this scale requires coordinated efforts from multiple stakeholders. We appreciate the support extended by Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation in strengthening public utility infrastructure and responsible waste practices, which complement the administration’s efforts during the Mela.”

Devyani R. L. Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Magh Mela creates a temporary city along the ghats of Prayagraj for several weeks, bringing together millions of pilgrims, vendors, and local communities. Given the scale and duration of the congregation, our effort is on integrating responsible waste handling into the day-to-day functioning of the Mela in a way that is practical, visible, and relevant to the local context. Through #MaidaanSaaf, and in collaboration with our partners, we are demonstrating and building awareness around responsible waste management.”

To encourage wider participation, Anandana has also partnered with Lakshya - A Society for Social & Environmental Development to lead Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities across the Mela grounds. These efforts are designed to engage pilgrims, vendors, sanitation workers, and local stakeholders, promoting responsible waste practices throughout the duration of the event.

The initiative reflects a collaborative, multi-partner approach, bringing together foundations, implementation partners, and local authorities to support responsible waste practices at large-scale public gatherings. With Magh Mela 2026, #MaidaanSaaf continues to evolve as a scalable model for integrating responsible waste management practices across major cultural events in India.