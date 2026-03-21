Retail SIP inflows rise nearly 15% in one year

New Delhi: Retail participation in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans showed sustained momentum despite market volatility, with SIP inflows in February 2026 rising around 14.79 per cent in February 2025, a report said.

The SIP inflows in February 2026 grew to Rs 29,845 crore from Rs 25,999 crore in the previous years, while on a month‑on‑month basis, contributions fell 3.73 per cent from Rs 31,002 crore in January 2026, the report from ICRA Analytics said.

The ratings agency highlighted that the number of contributing SIP accounts stood at 9.44 crore, up from 8.26 crore a year earlier, while total outstanding SIP accounts grew to 10.45 crore from 10.17 crore.

Assets under management under SIP schemes stood at Rs. 16.64 lakh crore, representing about 20.29 per cent of the industry’s total AUM, though slightly lower due to mark‑to‑market corrections rather than a decline in investor interest, the report added.