Revolutionising Health Monitoring: AI Health App ‘Quick Vitals’ Launched

Bisam Pharmaceuticals has introduced "Quick Vitals," the world’s first AI and Deep Learning-powered health monitoring app, in Hyderabad. Launched on August 21, 2024, at Hotel Avasa, the app utilises Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to deliver rapid, comprehensive health assessments via smartphones. Endorsed by cricketer David Warner, Quick Vitals offers both contactless spot checks and continuous monitoring, making health tracking accessible and convenient. The app, available on the App Store and Play Store, prioritises user data security and affordability, with subscription plans starting at INR 1200. At the launch, experts highlighted AI's transformative impact on healthcare, emphasising its potential to enhance accessibility, reduce doctor workloads, and improve patient care.

