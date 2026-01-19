RGCIRC and IMA Shahjahanpur Host Oncology CME: Discuss Palliative Surgery and Managing Suspected Cancer Cases

New Delhi ; RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre), in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Shahjahanpur, successfully conducted an Oncology Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme. The academic session brought together RGCIRC's Dr. A. K. Dewan, Director of Surgical Oncology and Dr. Sumit Goyal, Associate Director of Medical Oncology along with the doctors and healthcare professionals from the region for an in-depth discussion on palliative surgical care and the approach to patients with suspected cancer.

The CME focused on strengthening clinical decision-making in situations where cure may not be possible, while ensuring that patient comfort, dignity and quality of life remain central to care. The programme witnessed active participation, ‘with clinicians engaging in discussions around real-world challenges faced in oncology practice.

The keynote session on Palliative Surgery was delivered by Dr. A. K. Dewan, Director of Surgical Oncology at RGCIRC, who addressed the role of surgery in advanced cancer care. Dr. Dewan emphasised that palliative surgery is not a lesser form of care, but a scientifically and ethically sound intervention aimed at relieving symptoms when non-surgical options are inadequate. He spoke extensively on patient selection, ethical decision-making and communication with families.

Speaking at the CME, Dr. Dewan said, “The aim of palliative surgery is care, not cure. Decisions in palliative oncology are more important than incisions. When chosen appropriately, surgery can significantly improve a patient’s quality of life by relieving pain, bleeding, obstruction or distressing symptoms, even in advanced disease.”

The second session, “Approach to a Patient with Suspected Cancer,” was presented by Dr. Sumit Goyal, Associate Director of Medical Oncology at RGCIRC, who highlighted the importance of early clinical suspicion, structured evaluation and timely referral. Dr. Goyal discussed common delays in diagnosis, the need for appropriate investigations, and the role of coordinated multidisciplinary care in improving outcomes.

He noted, “Early recognition of warning signs and a systematic approach to evaluation can reduce diagnostic delays. When cancer is identified early and referred appropriately, patients benefit from more effective treatment options and better long-term outcomes.”

The CME reinforced the importance of integrating symptom-focused care and patient-centred communication in oncology practice, particularly in advanced and end-of-life settings. Participants appreciated the practical insights shared during the sessions, which are directly applicable to daily clinical practice.

Through such academic initiatives, RGCIRC continues to strengthen oncology education, promote evidence-based practice and support clinicians across regions, guided by its core values of Ethics, Empathy and Excellence.