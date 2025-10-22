‘Ride now, pay in 2026!’ Classic Legends tells buyers, makes festive dreams easier to own

Buyers can now take delivery of their favourite Jawa, Yezdi or BSA motorcycle after the requisite down payment. For the first two months following the date of loan disbursement, only the interest accrued needs to be paid, and no principal EMIs are due. If a loan is disbursed in October 2025, the first regular EMI begins in January 2026, for example. The total loan tenure can extend up to 36 months, with the repayment completing in 38 months, including the EMI holiday period. The special festive financing scheme is also available for the BSA Gold Star 650, the authentic British motorcycle crafted to stand apart, and available at its pre-GST 2.0 price.

Classic Legends, the company bringing authentic performance classics back in style, has rolled out a ‘Ride Now, Pay in 2026’ offer which lets riders take home their dream motorcycle today and start paying its EMIs only in 2026. The new offer, in partnership with L&T Finance, one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the country, reflects the brand’s commitment to making its classic motorcycles more accessible and motorcycling more joyful.





Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., said, “For most riders, owning one of our motorcycles is as much about practicality as it is about the emotional tug of a classic motorcycle. Our ‘Ride Now, Pay In 2026’ offer makes the decision easier and more special in this season of celebrations. Our buyers may welcome a Jawa, Yezdi or a BSA into their lives right away, while our offer takes the pressure off EMI payments until 2026.”

Jinesh Shah, Chief Executive, Urban Secured Assets & Third-Party Products, L&T Finance Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with Classic Legends, especially during this joyous festive season. The ‘Ride Now, Pay In 2026’ offer will truly benefit our potential customers. By offering financial flexibility, we are helping turn the dream of owning a legendary motorcycle into an achievable reality. We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity with us as their preferred financier.”

Facilitated by L&T Finance Ltd., which is managing the loan processing and disbursement, the scheme’s interest rates start at 6.99 percent, and it features a small down payment (based on customer profile), and instant loan approval within 10 minutes (subject to scheme terms). Available till 30 November 2025 at over 450 authorised Jawa Yezdi and BSA dealerships across India, the offer requires basic banking documentation for eligibility.

The festive season has already seen an overwhelming response to the Jawa and Yezdi range, including the new 2025 Yezdi Roadster and Adventure, as well as the award-winning Jawa 42 FJ. With this thoughtful new finance option, Classic Legends aims to make its performance classic motorcycles easier to own and even more enjoyable to ride.