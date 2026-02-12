Rising demand for used cars spurs Cars24 sales leap

Cars24, India’s leading auto-tech platform, is strengthening its presence in Telangana as one of its fastest-scaling consumer markets, driven by rising adoption of organised, digital-first car buying and ownership services. The state has emerged as a key growth engine for Cars24’s retail, financing, and vehicle ownership offerings as customers increasingly seek trust, transparency, and convenience in pre-owned car purchases.

During H1 FY26, nearly 10 per cent of vehicles transacted on Cars24 originated from Telangana, with Hyderabad accounting for the bulk of overall state volumes. The market continues to see strong demand for trusted retail purchases, faster price discovery, and financing-led convenience—trends that are reshaping the used-car ecosystem in the region.

At a group level, the company reported Adjusted Net Revenue of Rs651 crore in H1 FY26, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while Adjusted EBITDA losses reduced by 36 per cent YoY to Rs162 crore, reflecting a sustained focus on improving unit economics alongside customer experience.

In the first six months of the year, nearly 85,000 cars were transacted across India, the UAE, and Australia, generating Rs3,731 crore in vehicle transaction GMV. Retail GMV crossed Rs2,000 crore, growing 21 per cent YoY, and now contributes more than 50 per cent of total vehicle transaction GMV, supported by expanded margins of 19.3 per cent. Hyderabad’s pre-owned car market remains largely petrol-led, with petrol vehicles accounting for 87.6 per cent of total transactions, while diesel models contribute 11.6 per cent, reflecting customer preference for lower ownership and maintenance costs.