Rohit Panchal wins PR 24x7's 'Idea Championship'; secures first place with a score of 73%

'Idea Championship', a unique initiative by PR 24x7, India's leading Public Relations company, concluded with great success. The competition was aimed to bring out the creativity and innovative ideas of employees, thereby providing a new direction for the company's growth. Through this event, the company conveyed the message that its true strength lies in its people, and their ideas are the foundation of its progress.



Employees from various departments of the company participated in this competition. All participants were divided into six teams, each consisting of six members. Each team was challenged to present the most outstanding and practical ideas focused on business growth. The teams presented their ideas on topics such as digital marketing, social media strategy, brand value, customer connect and improvement of internal processes. These ideas not only suggested solutions to current issues but also identified new opportunities for the future.



Rohit Panchal presented a unique and impressive idea amidst stiff competition. He scored 73% out of 100 marks and earned the title of "Champion of Champions." His idea was declared a "Champion Idea," and will now be implemented into the company's actual operations. This achievement not only brought Rohit personal pride but also shaped the entire company.



Speaking on this achievement, Rohit Panchal, said, “Given the right opportunity and support, an employee is no longer just a worker but becomes a true innovator of the organization. This was my biggest learning. The competition, which lasted approximately 15 days, went through several stages and reached the final result.

During this time, I learned many things that will help me in developing and moving forward with the company. I will ensure that I fulfill my responsibilities with utmost devotion."



The employees displayed excellent teamwork, leadership skills and dedication during the said competition. The participants described the event as a 'platform of pride and contribution' where they could apply their creativity for the benefit of the organization.



PR 24x7's 'Idea Championship' proved that given the right opportunity, employees are not just workers but can also become true innovators. This event marks a new milestone in the growth journey of PR 24x7 2.0, which will take it to new heights of success.







