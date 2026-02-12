Rolls-Royce to scale-up investment, jobs and supply chain sourcing in India

Rolls-Royce is currently exploring opportunities in India that include the potential co-development of a next-generation combat jet engine; as well as partnerships to localise and manufacture engines for the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard and potentially power solutions for critical infrastructure and industry. These initiatives could more than double the size of the workforce that supports Rolls-Royce and its partners, to approximately 10,000 people in India.

Rolls-Royce believes the opportunities it is looking to secure could lead to a ten-fold increase in the company’s supply chain sourcing from India, a move which would nurture and benefit many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Tufan Erginbilgic, Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer, met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today to discuss the company’s desire to be part of Viksit Bharat and how its advanced technologies can support India’s growth plans and Atmanirbhar journey in critical sectors of the economy.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc, said:

“Our ambitions for India are built on the strong foundations of our decades-long presence in the country, our growing footprint, our deep industry partnerships, and our competitively advantaged technologies. As we grow our participation in programmes across India’s defence, aviation and energy sectors, we will expand our ecosystem in India, as we have done successfully in other countries.

We are determined to partner India on its Atmanirbhar journey, by developing indigenous propulsion capabilities, providing sustained power to critical infrastructure and industry, and expanding local manufacturing for global supply chains. We believe our unique portfolio of advanced capabilities can help us grow our presence and partnerships further, to power, protect and connect India for decades to come.”