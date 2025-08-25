Roots At Mahindra University: 6500+ Students, Homegrown Acts, And A Culture-Reinvigorating Festival

Mahindra Group has been a pioneering name in preserving the cultural ethos of our country, lending its support to various artistic undertakings. After leading the inception of some of the most celebrated musical movements in India, it is now bringing forth a new musical IP with Roots at Mahindra University. It is an inter-collegiate festival that positions young voices at the centre of cultural transformation. Set to debut at Mahindra University, Hyderabad, the festival will act as a bridge between roots music and the new generation, bringing distinctive and forgotten art forms into the spotlight for contemporary audiences.





India’s multi-cultural heritage narrates different stories every 50-100 km, each nook beaming with vivid art forms and expressions that are at risk of being forgotten. The University circulated a survey for students within the campus to gauge whether the future generation feels responsible towards preserving these vivid art forms. The results were significantly positive, where nearly 75% of them feel that losing Indian music traditions would personally impact them. And 60% feel a responsibility to both preserve and creatively redefine the cultural heritage for the coming generations.

Roots at Mahindra University aims to synthesise this desire within the students by not only preserving these traditions but also by creatively reinventing them, blending them with contemporary sounds and digital platforms. This reflects how Gen Z is eager to honour their roots while shaping a culturally dynamic future, meeting global standards. It is a festival organised by the students for the students, where music traditions will come alive, revealing profound stories through folk music, classical music, and other immersive art forms.





Furthermore, this initiative reflects the evolving nature of Mahindra’s patronage from conventional sponsorship models to creating a platform for young people. It encourages them to become active stakeholders in conserving and advancing India’s music heritage, rather than being mere spectators. Through inter-collegiate collaboration, Roots is creating an ecosystem where the students can engage with the rich Indian musical legacy, ensuring that these art forms remain relevant and vibrant.

The festival will unfold across various spaces at the expansive, state-of-the-art campus of the Mahindra University. Through carefully curated, larger-than-life installations, exquisite décor, and local pop-ups, the campus will transform into a culture hub, where these forgotten art forms will find new channels of expression. All this in addition to Indian artists from across musical genres, who are set to enthrall the attendees and take them on a sonic odyssey.





Talking about this youth-led cultural outreach initiative, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said, “The University has always upheld its principles of inculcating creative spirit and a forward-thinking approach among students. To further this cause, Roots at Mahindra University presents a great opportunity for students to take the baton of lost arts forward. This festival is for the students, and by the students! It is not just preserving the past; it’s also making it relevant for future generations to come. Through various aspects of creating a memorable festival, Roots is preparing students for future leadership and other roles in the cultural sector.”

The Curtain Raiser event took place on August 20, 2025, at the auditorium of the Mahindra University. It was a glimpse into the vision and soul of Roots. The evening featured a line-up of homegrown artists, showcasing the richness and diversity of Indian musical traditions. This Curtain Raiser set the stage for the grand event that stands at the intersection of tradition and innovation, intertwining culture, folk music, performing arts, and other art forms from across the country. These art forms will be presented to the Gen Z and millennial audiences through the captivating intimacy of storytelling and soul-stirring melodies of folk and classical music.

Roots goes beyond providing entertainment. It will become an active cause for cultural sustainability by the same generation and will carry forward and transform India’s artistic legacy.