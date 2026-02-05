Roots in India but Wings abroad – What NRIs need to know about basics of financial management

However, many of these soon-to-be Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who move overseas to pursue opportunities for studies, jobs or entrepreneurship, often overlook or are simply unaware of some mandatory requirements to achieve their ambitions without any hurdle. Beginning with the basics of banking overseas, KYC documentation, tax compliance, investment aspects and fund repatriation, NRIs often need to prepare a thorough checklist before moving abroad.

So let us understand the primary aspects of financial management for soon to be NRIs:

Are you an NRI, OCI or PIO? First of all, it is imperative for individuals planning to live abroad to recognise the distinction among NRIs, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), as each category significantly affects their financial decisions. Indian citizens qualify as NRIs under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) if they live outside India for education, employment, business, or other reasons with the intention to remain abroad indefinitely.

However, the Income Tax (IT) Act defines NRIs as those who have spent less than 182 days in India in the previous fiscal year, or less than 60 days in the preceding financial year while also spending less than 365 days in India over the four years prior. NRIs retain their status even while traveling to India, provided they meet these criteria.

Now, a PIO is defined as a foreign citizen - who previously held an Indian passport or has Indian ancestry - excluding citizens from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Eligible individuals include those who were Indian citizens by the Constitution or Citizenship Act, resided in newly formed Indian territories post-1947, or are descendants or spouses of Indian citizens. OCI cards are given to individuals of Indian origin - who could have obtained Indian citizenship as of January 26, 1950, or those from territories that were added to India after August 15, 1947. Their children are also eligible for the entitlement. Individuals who have been citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other specified countries are ineligible. In 2015, the PIO scheme was merged into the OCI scheme, reclassifying all PIO cardholders as OCI cardholders.

Which bank account suits you as NRIs? Overseas-bound Indians must weigh in that transitioning to the NRI status has major implications on their existing savings, investments, fund repatriation, and tax implications, especially those between India and their new country of residence.

For example, the Non-Resident External (NRE) bank accounts - including savings, current, and fixed deposits - enable them to deposit their foreign earnings in Indian Rupees with full repatriability, allowing them to transfer funds to their resident country without restrictions. The account simply allows NRIs to easily remit money earned abroad, which is then converted to Rupees at the prevailing exchange rates.

A Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account allows NRIs to manage their Indian income, with interest being taxable and principal repatriation restricted. Here, up to $1 million can be repatriated annually for capital income, while income like rent can be repatriated without limit after tax.

If you want to safeguard against exchange rate risks, one can go for a Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) account that permits NRIs to hold deposits in various foreign currencies. The condition is that the FCNR deposits must be funded by inward remittance or NRE account balances, with both principal and interest fully repatriable without restrictions. One can also convert a Resident Account to an NRI Account or an NRO account, submitting all documents specified by the bank. To ensure a smooth transition during this process, one must provide all relevant information, including existing accounts and investments.

Where do you invest as NRIs? Now you are all set to deploy your money in the best investment ideas, but it is imperative to know the scope and limitations of doing them. To begin with, it is crucial to inform your bank of your status change. You have the option of switching your existing resident account to an NRO account, which ensures compliance with RBI regulations. As the change of residency impacts your investment status in India, you must review investments before beginning new ones.

For example, being an NRI, you are not allowed to open a new Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. In case, you already have one, you can continue it until maturity but cannot extend it beyond that. Plus, you will be ineligible for maintaining regular savings accounts or postal schemes.

If you have an existing Demat or trading account, you will have to close them or re-designate your Resident Demat account and open a new trading account in the NRO category. You will need to transfer the stock holdings, if any, to the NRO Demat account. In terms of mutual funds, you can continue to hold your investments made as a Resident Indian after closing the existing investment account and opening a new one in the NRO status.

NRI can repatriate up to $1 million per financial year from NRO accounts for capital income such as sale proceeds or inherited assets. However, current income like rent, dividends, and interest is freely repatriable after taxes are paid. Any transfer beyond the prescribed limit requires RBI approval.

To enhance the value of the financial transactions and the quality of advice, NRIs must keep a relationship with those banks which have advanced digital prowess and professional advisory services. NRIs should also verify the presence of a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with India to prevent double taxation and ensure UPI service availability in the resident country for efficient transactions.

