Royal Stag BoomBox creates a spell-binding experience in Vizag: Electrifying Line-Up Featuring Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi, Sreerama Chandra, DJ Sahil Gulati and Payal Dhare

Celebrating its philosophy of ‘Living It Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag brought the much-anticipated fourth edition of Royal Stag BoomBox to Vizag at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on March 7th . Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year’s Royal Stag BoomBox raises the bar by seamlessly blending the best of music and gaming entertainment into one immersive experience. The electrifying evening drew thousands of fans who came together to witness performances by some of India’s most celebrated artists. From high-energy sets to unforgettable on-stage moments, the night delivered a powerful showcase of sound, spectacle and the unmistakable spirit of this generation - Generation Large.

The Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, in Vizag transformed into a multisensory playground, featuring vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences and interactive zones — going far beyond just music. The evening began with an electric face-off between gaming sensation Payal Dhare & a fan who battled through the gaming rounds at the event, clinched the win, and earned the chance to play alongside her. This was followed by a dynamic opening set by DJ Sahil Gulati, who instantly set the tone with his irresistible beats. The momentum continued with an energetic performance by Nikhita Gandhi, known for her versatile pop style and contemporary Bollywood hits that brought a fresh, modern vibe to the stage. Carrying the pulse of the night forward, Sreerama Chandra followed with his powerful vocals and emotive performance style, delivering timeless melodies that created a heartfelt and memorable moment for the audience. Closing the night on a massive high, Badshah brought his signature larger-than-life swagger to the stage, delivering back-to-back anthems that turned the stadium into a roaring celebration seamlessly reflecting the festival’s unique fusion of musical styles and leaving Generation Large with an unforgettable live experience.

Royal Stag Boombox has evolved into far more than a music festival, it’s a cultural platform that captures the pulse of contemporary India and the unmistakable energy of Generation Large,” said Debasree Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India. “Music and live experiences are powerful engines of connection; they create shared moments and enable true conviviality. With Season 4, we’re taking that experience to the next level, blending the soul of Bollywood with the raw, pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, and expanding into gaming, art and immersive cultural expressions. This isn’t just entertainment. It’s a bold expression of what it means to Live It Large - creating experiences that feel relevant, dynamic and deeply resonant with today’s youth across the country.”

Indian rapper and music icon Badshah said, “Performing at Royal Stag Boombox was an incredible experience. The energy in the city was unmatched, and the way fans showed up in the most authentic fashion truly made the night special. What’s amazing to see is how audiences are turning up not just in Tier I cities, but in Tier II cities with the same passion and love for music. It’s inspiring to witness how deeply music connects people across regions. I’m grateful I could bring my sound to such a massive stage and connect with all my fans in Vizag.”

Indian playback singer and actor Sreerama Chandra shared, “Royal Stag BoomBox truly celebrates the spirit of bringing different sounds together on one stage. Performing in Vizag for Season 4 was truly special. The energy of the crowd and the scale of the production made it a night to remember. It felt amazing to be part of a platform that represents the evolving sound of today’s generation.”

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi added, “What makes Royal Stag BoomBox stand out is the way it blends different genres so seamlessly. Performing in Vizag amidst such an electrifying atmosphere was truly exciting. The audience’s energy and the immersive setup made it a complete experience, not just a concert.”

DJ Sahil Gulati said, “Royal Stag BoomBox is where sound met spectacle. As a DJ, creating that build-up and watching thousands move to the same rhythm in Vizag was an unmatched feeling. Season 4 promised next-level production and energy, and I was thrilled to set the tone for an unforgettable night.”

Indian gaming content creator Payal Dhare shared, “Royal Stag BoomBox breaking the barrier between music and gaming is such a powerful move. Being part of Season 4 and bringing a live gaming face-off to the stage is incredibly exciting.”

Royal Stag BoomBox is renowned for creating immersive, multi-sensory experiences that blend spectacular sound and lighting with interactive fan zones and vibrant cultural showcases, each capturing the unique essence of its host city. The platform audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today’s generation – Generation Large. With Vizag delivering an electrifying start to the season, the fourth edition is all set to carry that momentum forward, promising unforgettable nights of music and high-octane performances across the upcoming cities.

Next up, Royal Stag BoomBox heads to Mohali on 28th March, as the festival continues its multi-city celebration of music, culture, and living it large.