RR Kabel announces the winners of Kabel Star Season 4 Celebrates four years of the scholarship program worth Rs 4 Crore

The fourth season of Kabel Star Scholarship Program has witnessed an impressive rise in applicants. Out of nearly 1,000 winners nationwide, Visakhapatnam stood out with 59 honourees, who were felicitated at a special ceremony at Matris Hotel, Visakhapatnam.

Launched in 2022, the Kabel Stars Scholarship was conceived to empower the children of electricians, affectionately known as ‘Kabel Dost,’ by supporting their higher education aspirations. Since its inception, the initiative has had a truly transformative impact—extending financial aid to deserving students across the country. Over the years, the program has grown both in scale and significance, benefitting thousands of students annually.

This fourth edition further reinforces RR Kabel’s long-standing commitment to uplifting the electrician community and investing in the future of their children. By opening new educational pathways and ensuring that financial limitations do not hinder ambition, the scholarship has inspired countless success stories of past recipients who have excelled academically and embarked on promising careers.

Reflecting on the scholarship program, which is a result of her vision and leadership, Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, said, "At RR Kabel, our Kabel Dost have always been more than partners in business – they are the foundation of our journey. With the Kabel Star Scholarship, we are not just offering financial aid, but opening doors to possibilities that can change lives for generations. Every child who dreams big deserves a chance to achieve it, and this program is our way of ensuring that no dream is limited by circumstance. Watching these young achievers take confident steps towards their future is the true reward of this initiative."

The scholarship winners and their parents were overwhelmed with joy and pride as they received their awards. For the parents, it was an emotional moment that reflected years of perseverance and dedication, while the ambitions of their children to build successful careers in their chosen fields were celebrated at the ceremony. Through this initiative, RR Kabel is offering these young achievers a strong foundation to pursue their education and unlock their full potential.