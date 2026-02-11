RR Kabel announces the winners of Kabel Star Season 4 Celebrates four years of the scholarship program worth Rs 4 Crore
A Record Number of 59 Honorees in Visakhapatnam this year
RR Kabel, India’s leading consumer electrical and wire and cable manufacturer, proudly announces the winners of its Kabel Star Scholarship Program 2025 in Visakhapatnam. The Scholarship Program, an industry-leading initiative, is tailored for children of electricians who have successfully completed their 10th-grade exams this year. Aligning with RR Kabel’s vision of an educated and empowered India, the program has allocated over ₹1 crore each year to encourage and support the higher secondary education of these promising students. Nationwide, close to 4000 students have been selected to receive individual scholarships of ₹ 10,000 each till now. These outstanding scholars have not only secured financial support for their higher secondary education but have also taken a significant step towards realizing their aspirations. In addition to the winners of this year, top students from Kabel Star Scholarship Program Season 2 were also recognised and felicitated at the event along with a laptop to enhance and support their further education.
The fourth season of Kabel Star Scholarship Program has witnessed an impressive rise in applicants. Out of nearly 1,000 winners nationwide, Visakhapatnam stood out with 59 honourees, who were felicitated at a special ceremony at Matris Hotel, Visakhapatnam.
Launched in 2022, the Kabel Stars Scholarship was conceived to empower the children of electricians, affectionately known as ‘Kabel Dost,’ by supporting their higher education aspirations. Since its inception, the initiative has had a truly transformative impact—extending financial aid to deserving students across the country. Over the years, the program has grown both in scale and significance, benefitting thousands of students annually.
This fourth edition further reinforces RR Kabel’s long-standing commitment to uplifting the electrician community and investing in the future of their children. By opening new educational pathways and ensuring that financial limitations do not hinder ambition, the scholarship has inspired countless success stories of past recipients who have excelled academically and embarked on promising careers.
Reflecting on the scholarship program, which is a result of her vision and leadership, Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, said, "At RR Kabel, our Kabel Dost have always been more than partners in business – they are the foundation of our journey. With the Kabel Star Scholarship, we are not just offering financial aid, but opening doors to possibilities that can change lives for generations. Every child who dreams big deserves a chance to achieve it, and this program is our way of ensuring that no dream is limited by circumstance. Watching these young achievers take confident steps towards their future is the true reward of this initiative."
The scholarship winners and their parents were overwhelmed with joy and pride as they received their awards. For the parents, it was an emotional moment that reflected years of perseverance and dedication, while the ambitions of their children to build successful careers in their chosen fields were celebrated at the ceremony. Through this initiative, RR Kabel is offering these young achievers a strong foundation to pursue their education and unlock their full potential.
The Kabel Stars Scholarship Program stands as a significant initiative by RR Kabel to give back to the community and nurture a brighter, more educated future for the next generation. As these students progress in their academic journeys, RR Kabel remains committed to supporting and honoring the aspirations of electricians and their families, helping shape the leaders of tomorrow.