Rs 2k-cr investment in biodiesel: BAI

Dharamveer Singh Rajpurohit, newly-elected Vice President of Biodiesel Association of India (BAI) said that more than 100 new biodiesel plants will be started in the country in the next one year with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. As per Finance Ministry notification no 15/2023, biodiesel blending will be mandatory from April 1, 2024 due to which the demand of biodiesel has increased rapidly. About 61 biodiesel plants are already registered with oil marketing companies and new capacities will be added, he said.

