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Rupee crashes 64ps to all-time low of 93.53/$

  • Created On:  21 March 2026 10:29 AM IST
Rupee crashes 64ps to all-time low of 93.53/$
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Mumbai: The rupee crashed 64 paise to settle at an all-time low of 93.53 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a steep rise in crude oil prices amid mounting geopolitical tensions.Forex traders said the Indian rupee is under tremendous pressure as surging crude oil prices and a shift toward risk-aversion dented investor sentiments.

Moreover, heightened geopolitical uncertainty risks are driving energy costs higher, which could widen the trade deficit and stoke inflationary pressures, they added.

Tags

Rupee All-TimeCrude Oil PriceForeign Fund OutflowsGeopolitical Risk CurrencyTrade Deficit Inflation RiskForex Market Pressure
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