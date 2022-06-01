Rupee recovers 20 paise to close at 77.51/USD

Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday recovered from its record low to close 20 paise higher at 77.51 against the American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 77.58 against the greenback and moved in a range of 77.51 to 77.62 in the day's trade. The rupee finally ended at 77.51, higher by 20 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had declined by 17 paise to close at its all-time low of 77.71 against the US currency as surging US bond yields dampened the appeal of riskier assets.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 101.90. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.84 per cent to USD 117.73 per barrel.

"Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and volatility remained low despite marginal weakness in domestic and global equities," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the domestic front, GDP and fiscal numbers were released and the numbers came in mixed and had limited impact on the currency, Somaiya said. Dollar rose on Tuesday after a meeting between the US President and US Fed Chairman suggested that policy focus will be on inflation.

The BSE Sensex ended 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 55,381.17, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to 16,522.75. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,003.56 crore, as per stock exchange data.