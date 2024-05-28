Live
- Chiranjeevi wishes Bharat Ratna to NTR, remembers latter on his birth anniversary
- Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi
- North Korea voices complaint against China via rebukes on trilateral summit: Seoul
- DMK to take action against district secretaries over non-performance in LS polls
- YSRCP Leaders Express Concern Over Relaxation of Postal Ballot Counting Rules
- Heatwave: Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure drinking water, medicines
- South Korea, US stage joint air drills amid tension over failed North Korea satellite launch
- Blood cancer cases may be rising among young adults in India, say experts
- IUML leader Kunhalikutty rules himself out of Rajya Sabha nomination
- 80 pc Indian employers believe tech added flexibility, helped promote gender equality
Just In
Russia says NATO conducting nuclear strike drills near its border
NATO is practicing nuclear strikes against Russia, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and head of the Border Service, said on Tuesday.
Moscow: NATO is practicing nuclear strikes against Russia, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and head of the Border Service, said on Tuesday.
"Near the Russian border, NATO reconnaissance activity is increasing, and the intensity of operational combat training of the alliance's troops is increasing, during which scenarios for conducting combat operations against the Russian Federation are being practiced, including launching nuclear strikes on our territory," he said in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti.
"All this requires us to take adequate measures to protect and secure our borders," Kulishov said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
The Russian military earlier launched military drills involving tactical nuclear weapons as a "response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation," according to the Defence Ministry.