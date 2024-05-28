  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Russia says NATO conducting nuclear strike drills near its border

Russia says NATO conducting nuclear strike drills near its border
x
Highlights

NATO is practicing nuclear strikes against Russia, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and head of the Border Service, said on Tuesday.

Moscow: NATO is practicing nuclear strikes against Russia, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and head of the Border Service, said on Tuesday.

"Near the Russian border, NATO reconnaissance activity is increasing, and the intensity of operational combat training of the alliance's troops is increasing, during which scenarios for conducting combat operations against the Russian Federation are being practiced, including launching nuclear strikes on our territory," he said in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti.

"All this requires us to take adequate measures to protect and secure our borders," Kulishov said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Russian military earlier launched military drills involving tactical nuclear weapons as a "response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation," according to the Defence Ministry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X