Ryan Group of Institutions Expands Partnership to FIFA Talent Academy, Hyderabad in Collaboration with Sports Authority of Telangana

Building on its successful partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Ryan Group of Institutions has signed a comprehensive agreement with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) to provide educational support for young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy in Hyderabad.

This three-year Memorandum of Understanding, signed today at Hyderabad, marks the expansion of Ryan Group's commitment to nurturing India's future football talent through holistic development that balances athletic excellence with academic achievement.

Following the landmark agreement with AIFF for the FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar announced in January 2026, Ryan Group of Institutions will now replicate its comprehensive educational framework in Hyderabad. The partnership encompasses recruitment and deployment of qualified teachers, delivery of curriculum through NIOS (with CBSE as backup), student counselling, examination coordination, and personality development programs.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership to Hyderabad with the Sports Authority of Telangana. Our experience in Bhubaneswar has reinforced our belief that young athletes deserve the best of both worlds – world-class sports training and quality education. This collaboration strengthens our presence in Hyderabad, where we already operate five schools, enabling us to leverage our established infrastructure and resources to deliver the best possible educational experience for these talented young footballers. By providing flexible, high-quality education that accommodates rigorous training schedules, we are ensuring these young talents can pursue their sporting dreams without compromising their academic future."

Dr. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana, said: "The Sports Authority of Telangana is proud to partner with Ryan Group of Institutions to create a nurturing environment for our young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy. Education is the foundation upon which successful careers – both in sports and beyond – are built. This partnership ensures our trainees receive structured academic support from one of India's most respected educational institutions, while they pursue excellence in football. We are confident this collaboration will produce well-rounded individuals who will make Telangana and India proud."

Under this partnership, Ryan Group will deploy qualified teachers across core subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Computer Science, Arts, and languages. The teaching staff will work flexibly to accommodate the academy's training schedules, including support during outstation tournaments. Additionally, FIFA Talent Academy trainees in Hyderabad will have access to Ryan schools' amenities such as libraries, laboratories, and participation in cultural activities, debates, and competitions.

The Sports Authority of Telangana will provide the necessary infrastructure including classrooms, smart boards, laboratories, IT systems, and administrative support, while Ryan Group manages the complete academic delivery and student development framework.

This partnership represents a significant step in creating a sustainable model for athlete education across India. With academies now operational in both Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, Ryan Group of Institutions continues to demonstrate its commitment to Indian football development through its CSR initiatives, ensuring young athletes receive the comprehensive support they need to excel both on the field and in the classroom.