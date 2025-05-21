S&A Law Offices successfully represented PNC Infratech Limited against the NHAI to win an arbitration award of Rs. 485 Crore

S&A Law Offices successfully represented PNC Infratech Limited in a significant arbitration proceeding against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Hon’ble Arbitral Tribunal awarded Rs. 485 Crore in favour of PNC Infratech Limited, along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum and applicable taxes and dismissed NHAI’s Counterclaims.

The dispute arose out of the FIDIC Contract concerning the construction of the New Four Lane Agra Bypass connecting Km 176.800 of NH-2 to Km 13.03 of NH-3 in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The S&A Law Offices, led by Manoj K Singh, Gunita Pahwa and assisted by Anand Pratap Singh, Ankur Mishra and Shashank Saurabh.