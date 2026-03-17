Saarathi Finance Takes Financial Awareness Drive to Telangana’s Tier-2 and Rural Markets

Hyderabad, Telangana: Saarathi Finance successfully conducted a bike rally across two locations in Telangana – Miryalaguda and Sangareddy – as part of its ongoing initiative to strengthen customer outreach and promote financial awareness among MSMEs and small business owners in tier-2, tier-3 and rural markets.

The rally witnessed the participation of 20 riders from the Saarathi Finance team who travelled through key localities distributing informational leaflets and interacting with local entrepreneurs to generate awareness about Saarathi’s business loan offerings and financial solutions.

In Miryalaguda, the rally commenced from the Miryalaguda Branch and covered Eedulaguda, Housing Board, Ramachandraguda and Ganesh Market, engaging with local traders and small business owners along the route.

Similarly, in Sangareddy, the rally started from the Sangareddy Branch and covered Pothireddypally Chowrasta, Kandhi, SRO & RTO Office areas, and Malkapur Chinthal, where the team distributed leaflets and interacted with potential customers to educate them about access to formal credit and business financing options.

Speaking about the initiative, Hareendra Babu, State Business Head – Telangana, Saarathi Finance, said:

"We carried out this rally to reach our customers in tier-2, tier-3 and rural areas. Through this initiative, we covered several key local markets and interacted with local entrepreneurs to educate them about financing opportunities available through Saarathi Finance. We will continue to conduct such rallies regularly to strengthen customer engagement, promote financial awareness, and enhance our brand presence across the region."

The rally is part of Saarathi Finance’s broader strategy to increase grassroots engagement, generate quality leads, and build stronger relationships with small business communities across its operating states.

Through such on-ground initiatives, Saarathi Finance continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting MSMEs and enabling financial inclusion across emerging markets.