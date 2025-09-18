  • Menu
Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don't Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details

Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details
Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details

Highlights

Get ready for Saatvik Green Energy IPO! Opens September 19, 2025, closes September 23. Check the price band, lot size, company growth, and listing details on BSE & NSE. Perfect for long-term investors!

Saatvik Green Energy is launching its IPO from September 19 to September 23, 2025. The company wants to raise about ₹900 crore. The shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 26, 2025.

Key IPO Details

  • Price: ₹442 – ₹465 per share
  • Face Value: ₹2 per share
  • Issue Size: ₹900 crore (₹700 crore fresh issue + 43 lakh shares for sale)
  • Investor Quotas: Retail 35%, QIB 50%, HNI 15%
  • Minimum Retail Lot: 32 shares = ₹14,880
  • Maximum Retail Lot: 416 shares = ₹1,93,440

Company Growth

  • Revenue 2025: ₹2,192 crore
  • Profit 2025: ₹213 crore

The company has grown a lot and is a good option for long-term investors.

Promoters

  • Neelesh Garg, Manik Garg, Manavika Garg, SPG Trust
  • Pre-IPO: 90%
  • Post-IPO: 79%

Fund Use

  • Repay loans
  • Invest in subsidiary Saatvik Solar
  • Build 4 GW solar plant in Odisha
  • General business use

Important Dates

  • Anchor Bidding: September 18
  • IPO Open: September 19
  • IPO Close: September 23
  • Allotment: September 24
  • Refunds & Demat Credit: September 25
  • Listing: September 26
