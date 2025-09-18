Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details

Saatvik Green Energy is launching its IPO from September 19 to September 23, 2025. The company wants to raise about ₹900 crore. The shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 26, 2025.

Key IPO Details

Price: ₹442 – ₹465 per share

Face Value: ₹2 per share

Issue Size: ₹900 crore (₹700 crore fresh issue + 43 lakh shares for sale)

Investor Quotas: Retail 35%, QIB 50%, HNI 15%

Minimum Retail Lot: 32 shares = ₹14,880

Maximum Retail Lot: 416 shares = ₹1,93,440

Company Growth

Revenue 2025: ₹2,192 crore

Profit 2025: ₹213 crore

The company has grown a lot and is a good option for long-term investors.

Promoters

Neelesh Garg, Manik Garg, Manavika Garg, SPG Trust

Pre-IPO: 90%

Post-IPO: 79%

Fund Use

Repay loans

Invest in subsidiary Saatvik Solar

Build 4 GW solar plant in Odisha

General business use

Important Dates