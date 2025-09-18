Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details

Live
Highlights
Get ready for Saatvik Green Energy IPO! Opens September 19, 2025, closes September 23. Check the price band, lot size, company growth, and listing details on BSE & NSE. Perfect for long-term investors!
Saatvik Green Energy is launching its IPO from September 19 to September 23, 2025. The company wants to raise about ₹900 crore. The shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 26, 2025.
Key IPO Details
- Price: ₹442 – ₹465 per share
- Face Value: ₹2 per share
- Issue Size: ₹900 crore (₹700 crore fresh issue + 43 lakh shares for sale)
- Investor Quotas: Retail 35%, QIB 50%, HNI 15%
- Minimum Retail Lot: 32 shares = ₹14,880
- Maximum Retail Lot: 416 shares = ₹1,93,440
Company Growth
- Revenue 2025: ₹2,192 crore
- Profit 2025: ₹213 crore
The company has grown a lot and is a good option for long-term investors.
Promoters
- Neelesh Garg, Manik Garg, Manavika Garg, SPG Trust
- Pre-IPO: 90%
- Post-IPO: 79%
Fund Use
- Repay loans
- Invest in subsidiary Saatvik Solar
- Build 4 GW solar plant in Odisha
- General business use
Important Dates
- Anchor Bidding: September 18
- IPO Open: September 19
- IPO Close: September 23
- Allotment: September 24
- Refunds & Demat Credit: September 25
- Listing: September 26
