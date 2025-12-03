Sacred Kishori Kund Restored in Braj Through Joint Effort by Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Say Earth

For years, Kishori Kund had remained in a severely degraded state, with sewage and solid waste entering the lake and making the water unfit for cultural or ecological use. Residents and temple caretakers recall that the Kund had lost its spiritual importance and had become unsafe for birds, animals, and the community.

Say Earth and Anandana jointly assessed the ~18,000 square meter Kishori Kund and collaborated with the Gram Panchayat, district administration, and local community to develop a long-term restoration plan. The work included desilting, removal of accumulated waste, treatment of incoming water channels, strengthening of embankments, and landscape improvements. These efforts have restored water quality and revived the kund as a clean, accessible, and culturally significant space for residents and pilgrims.

A resident of Braj, Radha Sarveshwar, said, “Earlier the Kund was in very poor condition, and no one felt comfortable coming here. After the restoration work, people come every evening to sit, talk and spend time together. The place feels peaceful and beautiful now, and it has brought a sense of pride back to the village.”

Ramveer Tanvar, The Pond Man of India and the Founder of Say Earth said, “This project demonstrates the impact of community-led restoration. With support from Anandana, we have revived a culturally important water body and ensured systems are in place for its long-term protection.”

Devyani Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, “Communities are at the heart of our water initiatives. Through Anandana’s partnership with Say Earth, we are working to strengthen the local water security and support the revival of heritage water bodies like Kishori Kund. This restoration reflects how collective action – led by communities and supported through strong partnerships, can improve access to water, enhance ecological resilience, and preserve cultural spaces for future generations.”

The initiative is part of Coca-Cola India’s Refreshing Difference campaign, which focuses on responsible water management, watershed health, and community partnerships. By working with grassroots organisations, Anandana aims to improve water security, enhance local water access, and support nature-positive outcomes across the country.