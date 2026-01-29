SADSPL and OMNIPOL Group Announce L 410 NG Partnership at Wings India 2026

Sakthi Aviation and Defence Systems Pvt Ltd (SADSPL) and OMNIPOL Group today announced at Wings India 2026 the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the world-renowned L 410 NG 19-seater aircraft to India. The modern, next-generation 19-seater turboprop from the Czech manufacturer Aircraft Industries (member of OMNIPOL Group) is expected to significantly strengthen India’s regional connectivity ambitions. As per the collaboration, OMNIPOL Group and Sakthi are assessing the modalities to set up a final assembly line in India, thereby enabling Transfer of Technology (ToT) and boosting the local aviation ecosystem.

The MoU was formalised by Dr. M Manickam, Chairman, SADSPL and Artem Movsesyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of OMNIPOL Group, and was formally announced in the presence of Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, during the inaugural session of Wings India 2026. This strategic association aims to bolster the government’s UDAN scheme by offering airlines an efficient and cost-effective platform for point-to-point regional operations.

The L 410 NG’s ability to operate from short and unprepared runways makes it ideally suited for connecting remote areas and unlocking new routes across the country. With a spacious cabin, enhanced payload capacity, long range, and modern avionics, the L 410 NG enables safe, efficient and uninterrupted regional operations—even in remote and underserved areas. By offering airlines an efficient, cost-effective aircraft tailored for India’s geography, this partnership will help bring more people, communities, and opportunities into the national aviation network.

“Our partnership with OMNIPOL Group will not only offer carriers a compelling solution to expand regional air connectivity but will also catalyse domestic industry through Transfer of Technology and expanded workshare opportunities. We see this collaboration as an important step towards advancing the government’s Make in India vision,” said Dr. M Manickam, Chairman, SADSPL

“The association with SADSPL provides OMNIPOL Group access to one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. We believe the L 410 NG is well suited to revolutionise regional air travel in India given its versatility and capability for operating in diverse conditions” said Artem Movsesyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of OMNIPOL Group.

Visitors to Wings India 2026 can view the L 410 NG on static display from January 28 – 31, 2026.

About Sakthi Aviation and Defence Systems Pvt. Ltd (SADSPL)

Sakthi Aviation and Defence Systems Pvt. Ltd. (SADSPL) is a flagship company under Sakthi Group. SADSPL is dedicated to advancing India’s regional aviation landscape through strategic partnership and innovative solution. The aim is to bring the L 410 NG aircraft to India.