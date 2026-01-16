Sale: Sennheiser Offers Up to 50 Percent Off on Premium Audio

Sennheiser, a global leader in audio technology, announces exciting offers on its premium product range during the Republic Day Sale 2026, which begins on January 16 for all customers, including Prime and non-Prime members. Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale beginning at midnight on January 15.

Customers can also benefit from up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and additional discounts on select bank cards for Sennheiser’s top products. The offers cover a wide range, including the Profile Wireless microphone, MD 421 Kompakt, Neumann TLM 102, HD 630VB, MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones, and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds, with discounts of up to 50 percent.

Click here to access high-resolution images.

Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set

Take your content to the next level with the Sennheiser Profile Wireless, a compact, all-in-one, two-channel wireless microphone system designed for creators and videographers on the move. Featuring a 2.4 GHz dual-channel receiver, two clip-on microphones, and an ultra-portable charging bar that also functions as a handheld interview microphone, it delivers professional-grade audio with minimal setup.

Available at ₹21,990 during the Republic Day Sale. Click here to purchase.

HD 630 Wireless Headphones

Enjoy extensive sound customization with Sennheiser’s first-ever Parametric Equalizer and Crossfeed technology for a more speaker-like listening experience. Supporting Hi-Res Audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz over USB-C and Bluetooth, the HD 630 delivers up to 60 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute rapid charge providing up to 7 hours of playback. Built on the trusted MOMENTUM 4 frame, it offers all-day comfort and premium performance.

Available at ₹44,990, with additional offers on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Click here to purchase.

Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt

Designed for demanding studio and live environments, the Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt brings the iconic MD 421 sound into a more compact and versatile form. Its cardioid pickup pattern, wide dynamic range, and ability to handle extremely high sound pressure levels ensure clear and detailed audio across vocals and instruments, supported by robust German engineering.

Available at ₹20,990 during the Republic Day Sale. Click here to buy.

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless

Experience Sennheiser’s signature sound with the flagship MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones. Powered by precise 42 mm transducers, they deliver rich detail and immersive audio. Features include Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and up to 60 hours of battery life, all housed in a lightweight and ergonomic design with ultra-soft ear cushions. Additional conveniences such as Auto On and Off, Smart Pause, and sound customization via the Smart Control App ensure effortless listening throughout the day.

Available at ₹23,990, with additional offers on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Customers also receive a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle with purchase. Click here to purchase.

Neumann TLM 102

Bring authentic studio-quality sound home with the Neumann TLM 102, a compact large-diaphragm condenser microphone engineered in Germany. Renowned for its balanced sound, silky high frequencies, powerful low-end response, and exceptionally low self-noise, it handles high sound pressure levels with ease. This makes it a dependable choice for recording vocals and instruments in home and project studios.

Available at ₹56,990 during the Republic Day Sale. Click here to purchase

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds combine lossless audio performance, Sennheiser’s distinctive sound signature, and future-ready technology. Delivering high-fidelity 24-bit/96 kHz audio through the TrueResponse transducer system, they feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and personalized sound tuning via the Smart Control App. Designed for all-day comfort, they offer up to 30 hours of total playback, Qi wireless charging, intuitive touch controls, and crystal-clear calls enabled by a six-microphone system.