Samantha Ruth Pabhu joins Rishabh Pant as Good Game’s global ambassador, hunt for India’s First Global Gaming Superstar begins with One Crore prize money at stake

Designed as a first-of-its-kind competitive reality format, Good Game marks a new chapter for competitive gaming in the country, converging esports, mainstream entertainment, and real-world performance on a single platform. Contestants will be tested not only on their gaming skills, but also on creativity, on-screen presence, and performance under pressure - reflecting the evolving nature of gaming as both a profession and a form of popular culture. Registrations for the auditions, inviting amateur and professional gamers, content creators, and performers, are currently open at

https://www.goodgameshow.tv/ india-audition-application .

Commenting on the launch, Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game, said, “India is home to one of the world’s largest entertainment and gaming communities, and we are delighted to finally bridge the gap between these two genres for the first time in India. Good Game will empower talent from across India to pave their way to global recognition and lifelong opportunities, changing lives and careers. We have also seen tremendous response from brands looking to partner with this one-of-a-kind opportunity that provides an intersection of long-lasting content, strong community, and high potential commerce. I am extremely grateful to our ambassadors for lending their support and expertise to the show, which will be instrumental in finding India’s First Global Gaming Superstar.”

Talking about her association, Samantha Ruth Pabhu, said, “Good Game represents how dreams are evolving today. Talent no longer fits into one mould, and ambition no longer follows a single path. What excites me about this platform is that it recognises creativity, confidence, and the courage to perform under pressure, while giving young Indians a chance to be seen on a global stage. This is not just a show — it’s an opportunity to redefine what success can look like for the next generation”.

Registration for Auditions Now Open

Registration for Good Game India auditions is now open and can be done by any Indian citizen above the age of 18 years. Shortlisted participants will be directly invited for an in-person audition in Mumbai on 14 & 15 February and Delhi on 28 February & 1 March 2026.