Samsung Announces Exciting Festive Deals on a Range of Galaxy Wearables in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced never-before-seen prices on its latest Galaxy wearables, including the recently-launched Galaxy Watch8 series and Galaxy Buds3 FE. Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring are some of the other products to get massive discount ahead of the festive season. These special discounts provide customers with a fantastic opportunity to own Galaxy wearables at the most attractive prices since their launch.

Starting today, the Galaxy Watch8 series will be available at a massive discount of up to INR 15000, while the recently-launched Galaxy Buds3 FE will be offered with a discount of INR 4000. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at a discount of INR 18000, and the Galaxy Ring will be offered with a discount of INR 15000. The special prices can be availed either through an instant cashback or an upgrade bonus, available for a limited time period. Additionally, consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 18 months.

Galaxy Watch8 Series

The Galaxy Watch8 series is the first smartwatch series to come out of the box with Gemini, Google’s AI assistant empowering the users to go hands-free using natural voice commands to get complex tasks done across multiple Galaxy Watch apps. For the first time, the Galaxy Watch8 series introduces an Antioxidant Index, giving you a real-time view of your cellular health.

Running on Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch 8, the Galaxy Watch8 series also debuts enhanced features like Multi-Info Tiles, a refreshed Now Bar, and streamlined notifications for at-a-glance convenience. Built on the foundation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s cushion design, Galaxy Watch8 is just 8.6mm thin—offering a sleek profile and snug, all-day comfortable fit, thanks to its new Dynamic Lug System. The Galaxy Watch8 series features a dazzling Super AMOLED display with 3000 nits of peak brightness that ensures excellent visibility outdoors.

The Watch8 Classic adds elements of traditional elegance, with its ever-popular Rotating Bezel design and a new “Quick Button” for fast access to apps and routines. It is available in a single 46 mm size with a premium stainless-steel case, sapphire crystal display, and upgraded brightness for clearer visibility outdoors. The Galaxy Watch8 series is Samsung’s most advanced lineup of wellness-focused smartwatches, combining refined design with powerful health tracking. Equipped with the upgraded BioActive Sensor, it delivers more accurate insights on sleep, including Bedtime Guidance to track circadian rhythm and recommend optimal sleep times, plus Vascular Load monitoring and Sleep Coaching to build better habits. The new AI-powered Energy Score gives a daily snapshot of physical and mental energy, while Running Coach provides personalized training plans with live guidance.

Galaxy Buds3 FE

Galaxy Buds3 FE come with an exciting fusion of Galaxy AI, enhanced audio tech and an iconic blade design – allowing users to step in to the Galaxy ecosystem and enjoy better living and wellness – all in a playful way. The device gets core innovations and enhancements, including advanced Active Noise Cancelation, while providing improved call quality, battery life and comfort. For translation, you can use Galaxy Buds3 FE with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on your Galaxy smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or have a conversation with someone in another language. When phrases like “Hey Google” are used, Galaxy Buds3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands — just the user’s voice. You can also check your daily agenda or email without removing your phone from your pocket or bag. Additionally, AI features and the Galaxy Buds3 FE design ensure that queuing up the next playlist or translating a conversation from one language to another is always just a word or long press away.

Galaxy Ring

Designed for 24/7 health monitoring, Galaxy Ring offers a simple approach to everyday wellness. Engineered with premium materials, including a titanium finish for enhanced durability, Galaxy Ring is IP68 water- and dust-resistant and can withstand depths of up to 100 meters with its 10ATM rating. This makes Galaxy Ring a sophisticated yet rugged accessory, perfect for all use cases. Galaxy Ring is ultra-lightweight, making it ideal for all-day wear and it offers up to 7 days of battery life encased in a specially designed charging case that features aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. Powered by Samsung’s proprietary “Health AI”, Galaxy Ring delivers real-time insights intuitively, so that users can simply wear it and let the AI-driven insights work in the background, providing personalized recommendations and wellness tips. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform without any subscription fees. Galaxy Ring also supports everyday wellness monitoring, allowing users to stay informed about heart health with HR monitoring providing alerts for high/low heart rates.

Galaxy Ring is able to auto-detect workouts (walking and running) as well as provides inactive alerts to users keeping them motivated to achieve their goals. Galaxy Ring also features Samsung’s best-in-class sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality.



Offer Details:

Product Original Price FESTIVE DEAL Price Galaxy Buds3 FE INR 12999 INR 8999 Galaxy Buds3 Pro INR 19999 INR 13999 Galaxy Ring (all sizes) INR 38999 INR 23999 Galaxy Watch Ultra INR 59999 INR 41999 Galaxy Watch8 Series Starting INR 32999 Starting INR 22999



