Samsung Partners with University of Madras to Launch Samsung Innovation Campus in Tamil Nadu

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Madras to launch its flagship tech education initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), in Tamil Nadu—strengthening its commitment to building future-ready skills among the state’s youth.

The launch event was attended by senior academicians from the University of Madras, including Dr. P. S. Manjula, Dean, Students’ Affairs; Dr. Rita John, Registrar; and Dr. S. Armstrong, Member, Vice-Chancellor Convener Committee.

Aligned with state and national skilling priorities, Samsung Innovation Campus equips youth with essential skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding & Programming. The programme now spans 10 states, aiming to upskill 20,000 students nationwide in 2025—a six-fold expansion over last year.

In Tamil Nadu, 5,000 students will be provided training this year, which is about 25% of the national target—positioning the state as a frontrunner in driving digital empowerment and job-ready talent. In the first phase, the programme will train 500 students within the University of Madras—one of India’s oldest and most prestigious universities—followed by 1,500 students from its affiliated colleges.

Samsung Innovation Campus was launched in India in 2022 and by 2024 had trained 6,500 students, training a total of 26,500 students by 2025. It now continues to expand its footprint with a strong focus on underserved and semi-urban communities. Samsung has partnered with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train students through accredited training partners.

Nationally, Samsung Innovation Campus has achieved 44% women participation—reflecting Samsung’s focus on inclusive and equitable skilling. Beyond technical learning, participants receive soft skills training and placement support to strengthen employability and workplace readiness.

Together with its Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung DOST initiatives, Samsung Innovation Campus underscores Samsung’s long-term commitment to democratizing technology, building talent pipelines, and preparing India’s youth for a connected, innovation-driven future.