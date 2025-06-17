Samsung R&D Institute, Noida and IIT Madras Sign MoU to Drive Research on AI for Indian Languages, HealthTech and Generative AI

Samsung R&D, IIT Madras, AI Research, Industry-Academia Collaboration, Indian Languages, Digital India

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) has deepened its industry-academia engagement through an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to drive collaborative research, accelerate technology development and nurture future-ready talent. The partnership will focus on pioneering advancements in AI for Indian languages, HealthTech and emerging areas such as Generative AI, reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to build a stronger innovation ecosystem aligned with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’.

The five-year MoU that was signed by Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-N and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, aims to provide a wide range of collaborative activities, including sponsored research projects, consultancy projects, technology licensing, trainings, facility development and sponsorship of student fellowships in future.

“At SRI-N, we are continuously working towards creating technologies that empower people and communities. Our collaboration with IIT Madras marks an important step towards co-creating solutions that are meaningful, inclusive, and future-ready. Together, we aim to enhance the Galaxy AI ecosystem with deeper integration of Indian regional languages and contribute to breaking language barriers across the country. In addition, we are engaging in co-development of emerging technology and enhancement of skill sets,” said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, echoed the excitement surrounding this collaboration. “We are proud to partner with SRI-N and this alliance will sponsor revolutionary research and technological development through effective utilization of AI technology. In the fast-changing tech landscape, the MoU will upskill beneficiaries to develop strong connection between theoretical knowledge and practical industry solutions required to mitigate risks and address uncertainty,” he said.

This strategic partnership between Samsung India and IIT Madras adds to SRI-Noida’s growing network of academic collaborations, having already established long-term strategic MoUs with premier institutes including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Ropar. Samsung and these institutes are charting an expansive roadmap toward a smarter, more connected world. By combining industry-scale resources with academic rigor, these partnerships are cultivating a thriving ecosystem for future breakthroughs.