Samsung Unveils Vision AI for Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame TVs, Bringing Intelligent, Immersive & Adaptive Screens to Indian Consumers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its ultra-premium 2025 models of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED TVs and The Frame lineup, bringing the revolutionary Samsung Vision AI technology to Indian consumers. At the heart of this launch is the new Samsung Vision AI that delivers an unparalleled home entertainment experience with next-generation AI capabilities. Staying true to its commitment to innovation, Samsung’s latest range redefines how users interact with screens, turning them into intelligent companions that enrich everyday living.

Samsung Vision AI - a cutting-edge technology framework - pairs AI-enhanced picture and sound for maximum performance with personalized experience. Samsung Vision AI is built on three pillars.

1. AI Mode optimizes picture quality and sound in real time by using advanced deep-learning algorithms that adapt to both content and ambient surroundings, ensuring stunning visuals and immersive audio every time.

2. AI Experience personalizes content discovery and settings by learning user preferences over time, delivering a smarter, more intuitive interaction.

3. Multi-Device Connectivity seamlessly connects the TV with smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices, enabling effortless content sharing, control, and continuity across the Samsung ecosystem.

“The role of the television in Indian homes has evolved - it’s no longer just about watching content, but about enabling connected, intelligent lifestyles. With the introduction of Samsung Vision AI across our widest-ever premium lineup, we are delivering a future-ready TV experience that goes beyond stunning visuals. Samsung Vision AI ushers in a truly personalized, AI-powered screen experience, where the viewer is more important than what’s being viewed. We are calling this shift ‘It’s Your Show’ - an experience where users are in complete control, with the TV adapting to their unique preferences, habits, and ecosystem. Our new AI TV lineup breathes new life into every frame, setting a new benchmark for cinematic excellence at home. With this new era of AI-powered screens, we are confident of accelerating next-generation TV adoption and strengthening our leadership in India's premium television segment,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Vision AI: Powering a New Generation of Smart, Personalized Entertainment Experiences

Samsung Vision AI represents a major leap in making screens smarter, more intuitive and deeply personal. It transforms televisions into adaptive hubs, responsive to their environment and user behaviours. They seamlessly blend into everyday life, making the TV an intelligent partner rather than just a display. Several features come together to redefine the big screen experience, Universal Gesture Control allows users to effortlessly navigate their Samsung Smart AI TV using simple hand movements, eliminating the need for a remote. This feature utilizes AI technology, and a connected Galaxy Watch to recognize gestures, allowing for intuitive control over various TV functions.

AI Upscaling Pro elevates lower-resolution content to near-8K quality, ensuring every detail is crystal clear. Powered by Samsung's NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, this feature sharpens images and enhances clarity, delivering a vivid and lifelike viewing experience.

Generative Wallpaper transforms idle screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, creating visuals that match moods or occasions. Leveraging AI, this feature generates unique 4K images, allowing users to personalize their viewing experience with custom artwork.

Multi-Device connectivity keeps users updated about their living environment with real-time alerts and energy monitoring. Integrated with SmartThings, it provides real-time summaries of the home's status and suggests necessary actions, enhancing peace of mind whether users are at home or away.

Pet and Family Care Mode provides peace of mind by detecting unusual activities of pets or family members and by automatically adjusting home settings for added comfort. Utilizing on-device AI, it can detect events such as a dog barking or a baby crying, alerting users when attention is needed.

Samsung’s Most Advanced AI-Powered Neo QLED 8K TV Redefines Visual Display Technology

Leading the 2025 AI TV lineup is the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN950F, designed to deliver the pinnacle of TV innovation. Powered by the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, which employs 768 AI neural networks, this TV brings breakthrough features to life. Ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source, it is encased in an ultra-slim, minimalist Infinity Air design. The Neo QLED 8K QN950F is an object of beauty and a technological prowess, offering a truly immersive and sophisticated cinematic visual display.

The 8K AI Upscaling Pro feature intelligently analyzes and enhances any content to 8K quality, preserving details and textures with remarkable accuracy.

The Glare-Free technology ensures distraction-free viewing even in brightly lit spaces, reducing reflections without compromising colour or contrast.

Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos combine to deliver a deeply immersive, multidimensional audio experience by perfectly synchronizing the TV speakers with compatible Samsung soundbars.

The ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion and razor-sharp visuals, ideal for high-speed action, sports, and next-gen gaming.

AI Mode intelligently optimizes picture and sound based on content type and surroundings, delivering a customized viewing experience.

The Neo QLED 8K is available in sizes of 85, 75, and 65 inches.

Lineup for All Entertainment Needs: Neo QLED 4K

The QN90F, QN85F, QN80F and QN70F models headline the Neo QLED 4K lineup. The QN90F features Quantum Matrix Technology Plus with 128 Neural Networks, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-Free viewing and a powerful 60W 4.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony for a cinematic audio-visual experience and Samsung’s signature Neo Slim design with Art Store and Generative Wallpaper support.

Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs push performance further with NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor supported by 128 Neural Networks, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-Free Viewing, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro for exceptional clarity in fast-moving scenes. These models support 100% Color Volume, are PANTONE Validated, and feature a minimalist Infinity One design with Attachable Slim One Connect to reduce clutter.

Samsung has also curated localized Smart Experiences for Indian consumers to include a range of services like gaming, entertainment, education and fitness.Cloud Gaming Service enables users to experience AAA games with Plug and Play – with no console or PC required.Samsung Education Hub helps users to experience Big Screen Learning with live classes, making learning for your kids more interactive and immersive.TV Key service upscales consumers as there is no requirement for a set-top box as it enables direct transmission of content through the cloud.

Samsung TV Plus provides 125+ national and international channels absolutely free with instant access to news, movies, entertainment and more.The 2025 Samsung AI TVs come equipped with a built-in SmartThings hub, transforming the television into a central command centre for connected living. This integration allows users to effortlessly connect and control a wide array of smart devices. Additionally, SmartThings Energy offers insights into energy consumption patterns, promoting efficient energy use throughout the home. The platform's ambient sensing capabilities analyse human movements and environmental sounds, allowing the system to adapt settings such as lighting and temperature to suit daily routines, thereby enhancing comfort and convenience.

Fortified with Samsung Knox, a comprehensive security platform that safeguards user data and privacy, high security standards are maintained. It detects and prevents unauthorized changes, blocks phishing websites to protect against malicious sites, and enhances personal information protection through Samsung Knox Vault.To ensure a future-ready and secure smart TV experience, Samsung’s 2025 AI TV lineup comes with 7 years of guaranteed OS upgrades at no additional cost. This industry-leading commitment extends the longevity of each device, keeping it up to date with the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements. Whether it's advanced AI functionality or seamless SmartThings integration, consumers can enjoy a consistently premium experience year after year, making their investment in Samsung’s Vision AI-powered TVs truly future-proof.

Price, Offers & Availability:

The 2025 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and The Frame TVs will be available for pre-order from May 7, 2025 across Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading offline and online retail channels.

As part of the pre-order offer, consumers purchasing Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED TVs and The Frame can avail of exciting benefits, such as Free Soundbar worth up to INR 90990, cashback of up to 20%, Easy EMI with zero down payment, lowest EMI starting INR 2990 and up to 30-month EMI tenure. These offers are valid till May 28, 2025.

• Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K range starts from INR 272990

• Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K range starts from INR 89990

• Samsung’s OLED range starts from INR 154990

• Samsung’s QLED range starts from INR 49490

• Samsung’s Frame TVs range starts from INR 63990