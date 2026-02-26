Highlights for the Quarter Y-O-Y:

• Revenue at ₹2,510 million, a growth of 47%

• Domestic Sales grew by 23%

• Export Sales grew by 9.3x due to low base

• Profit After Tax was up by 50%

Highlights for the Full Year:

• Revenue at ₹8,784 million, a growth of 21%

• Domestic Sales grew by 7%

• Export Sales grew by 158% due to low base

• Profit After Tax was up by 33%

• Dividend per share ₹75

Mumbai, 25 February 2026: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (BSE:544250 I NSE: SANOFICONR) releases its financial results for the fourth quarter, demonstrating sustained growth momentum across key business segments. Revenue growth for the quarter stood at 47% year-on-year. Domestic sales grew by 23%, supported by the relaunch of recalled products to the market. Profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 reached ₹665 million, an increase of 50% on a year-on-year basis.

For the full year 2025, the Company reported revenue of ₹8,784 million, reflecting a growth of 21% over the previous year. Profit after tax for the year stood at ₹2,401 million, up 33% year-on-year, supported by disciplined cost management and improved product mix. Dividend of ₹75 per share was also declared for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Commenting on the Q4’25 results, Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, said, “This quarter’s performance emphasizes the strength of our core portfolio and the disciplined execution of our growth agenda. Our domestic business has delivered healthy double‑digit growth for two successive quarters, complemented by strong contributions from our export markets. The recognition we’ve earned for elevating our brands and championing the issues that matter to consumers is a testament to our teams’ commitment. As we continue to invest in our people and our brands, we remain focused on reinforcing our brand fundamentals and driving operational excellence to unlock the next phase of sustainable growth. Guided by science and driven by purpose, we remain committed to simplifying self‑care, making it more accessible and effective for every consumer.”

Commenting on the full year results, Amit Jain, Chairman, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, said, “Our full‑year performance reflects the strength of our strategy and the disciplined execution by our teams. By driving sustained growth, deepening penetration of our portfolio and accelerating digital transformation, we delivered meaningful outcomes for all our stakeholders. Our strong financial performance this year enables us to reward shareholders with a healthy dividend of ₹75 per share.”