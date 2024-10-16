Sarla Aviation to revolutionise urban mobility in India with electric flying taxis

New Delhi: Sarla Aviation is leading the charge in transforming urban air mobility by developing cutting-edge electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Co-founded by Adrian Schmidt, the company aims to provide faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation across India's most congested cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.

Sarla Aviation's flagship initiative includes seven-seater electric flying taxis, which promise to cut travel times significantly. For example, a journey from Bengaluru Airport to Electronics City, which typically takes over 150 minutes by road, will be reduced to just 19 minutes with fares starting at Rs 1,700 - making it a cost-effective alternative to helicopter services.

In a major step forward, Sarla Aviation recently partnered with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), signing a statement of collaboration to explore advanced air mobility solutions. This partnership positions Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as a key hub for Sarla’s eVTOL aircraft, aimed at alleviating the city’s infamous traffic congestion with sustainable air travel solutions.

Though operations may still be two to three years away, Sarla Aviation is already gaining recognition for its innovative approach. The company is set to expand its services to other cities plagued by traffic, offering a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable air travel alternative. As urbanisation continues to surge in India, Sarla Aviation’s eVTOL technology is poised to redefine urban mobility and sustainable air travel across the country.



