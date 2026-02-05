Saudi's Iconic Destinations Await: Explore Limited-Time 2026 Offers in The Red Sea and AlUla

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia and its strategic partners are rolling out luxury-made-affordable Ramadan offers across The Red Sea, and AlUla. With over 35 curated packages, travelers can enjoy special Ramadan pricing across more than 12 remarkable properties. Guests can enjoy exceptional savings in spectacular natural settings, including up to 42% off at Banyan Tree AlUla, 45% at Our Habitas AlUla, 35% at Ashar Tented Resort and Chedi Hegra, and 30% at Shaden Resort. While those visiting The Red Sea can benefit from 20% savings at standout properties such as Desert Rock and Shebara, creating opportunities to experience restorative wellness, contemporary design, and unforgettable coastal and heritage‑rich escapes.

At a time when Saudi is seeing record tourism growth, reaching more than 122 million visitors in 2025 and advancing toward its goal of being among the top ten tourism destinations, these exclusive deals open the door for even more travelers to experience the country during Ramadan.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Saudi adds an extra layer of warmth, beauty, and celebration to its destinations. Days carry a gentle rhythm, defined by relaxation, wellness, and opportunities for meaningful pauses, while nights come alive with softly lit streets, lively souks, seasonal festivities, and exceptional culinary moments enhanced by Saudi hospitality. Riyadh, Jeddah, and Diriyah too, offer Ramadan tents, markets, and events with their own distinct flavor. Visitors will be able to experience the unique charm of Ramadan, Saudi style - a month where calm meets celebration, and where the radiance of Ramadan lights reflects the inimitable Saudi hospitality

In addition to the exclusive deals in the enchanting resorts at The Red Sea and AlUla, throughout Ramadan, visitors to Saudi can enjoy illuminated night markets, festive streetscapes, beautifully prepared Iftar and Suhoor settings and opportunities for heritage exploration and adventure in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Diriyah. Every moment offers a chance to connect with Saudi’s iconic destinations at a time when generosity and communal spirit define the month. Explore all deals and packages on the Visit Saudi website from 26 January 2026: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/ campaigns/discover-ramadan .