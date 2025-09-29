Save Big During Navratri – Up to 50% Off on Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG Washing Machines

This Navratri, let your new washing machine handle the laundry while you own the Garba floor. With Bajaj Finserv’s Blockbuster EMI Days, a premium washing machine can take care of the toughest loads with ease.

From delicate festive wear to daily clothes, modern washing machines ensure spotless cleaning and energy efficiency. With smart features and festive discounts, upgrading your laundry routine has never been simpler. Bajaj Finserv brings you exclusive offers that combine innovation with pocket-friendly pricing.

During Blockbuster EMI Days (15th September – 31st October 2025), enjoy savings of up to Rs. 10,000, discounts of up to 50%, zero down payment, and EMIs starting at just Rs. 833/month. With 1.5 lakh+ partner stor

es across 4,000+ cities, festive shopping is always within reach.

Top washing machine deals this Navratri

Here are some of the best-selling washing machines you can bring home with attractive EMI options:

Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg Stainwash Pro is ideal for medium-sized families. With its 5-star energy rating and advanced stain removal technology, it ensures thorough cleaning while being energy-efficient. A smart choice for daily laundry needs.





























LG 11.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load

Designed for large households, this LG semi-automatic washer offers an impressive 11.5 kg capacity. It’s built for heavy loads, delivers efficient cleaning, and saves water — making it perfect for families who need more laundry done in less time.





























Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load

Compact yet powerful, the Samsung 7 kg top-load washer offers an efficient wash with user-friendly controls. Its fully automatic functionality ensures hands-free convenience, making it an excellent choice for nuclear families and working professionals.





























Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load (Versailles Gray)

With its stylish design and spacious 8 kg capacity, this Samsung model combines modern aesthetics with performance. Ideal for families, it offers effective wash cycles, durability, and ease of use — all in an elegant Versailles Gray finish.





























Whirlpool 8.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load (Graphite Grey)

This Whirlpool 8.5 kg model balances capacity with efficiency. Perfect for medium-to-large families, it offers advanced washing technology, a stylish graphite finish, and energy savings — making laundry care modern, effective, and convenient.





























Price and EMI list

































*Disclaimer: Prices, specifications, and availability may vary by location, retailer, and model variant. Please check the latest details at your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv?

Blockbuster EMI Days (15 Sept – 31 Oct 2025): Festive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes.

Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: Add up brand discounts, partner-store festive offers, and EMI savings to see your total festive savings in one place.

Easy EMIs and zero down payment: Flexible repayment with no upfront cost on select models.

Competitive pricing: Top brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG at festive prices.

Nationwide availability: Shop at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Upgrade smart, celebrate big

This Navratri, let your wng machine handle the laundry while you enjoy the celebrations. With festive discounts, Easy EMIs, and zero down payment offers, Bajaj Finserv makes it easy to upgrade your home and celebrate without worries.