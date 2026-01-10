Save up to 72% on premiums and pay zero GST when you choose Online Home Loan Insurance

Home Loan insurance becomes critical: As borrowing becomes an integral part of household financial planning in India, protecting families from financial liability in the event of a borrower’s demise has become equally important.

Traditional Home loan insurance remains rigid and opaque: Historically, home loan insurance has largely been offered offline and bundled with loans, leaving customers with limited choice, higher costs, and little flexibility in how premiums are structured.

Customers want affordability and flexibility: Today, borrowers are seeking home loan insurance products that offer long-term affordability, flexible payment terms, and the ability to manage financial obligations without being locked into rigid plans.

Why Online Home Loan Insurance works better: Online Home Loan Insurance solutions are more cost-efficient than offline covers due to direct-to-customer pricing and greater transparency. They offer customised coverage aligned to individual loan amounts, flexibility to foreclose or adjust loans without extra costs, and claim payouts directly to families - giving customers greater control and clarity.

Awareness remains low: Despite these advantages, awareness of Online Home Loan Insurance products remains limited, with many borrowers unaware that such options even exist.

Policybazaar addresses the gap: In response, Policybazaar has launched a consumer-first Online Home Loan Insurance product that can be purchased independently. Designed to deliver affordability, clarity, and choice, the offering empowers customers to select protection on their own terms while helping build awareness around Online Home Loan Insurance solutions.

Cost Illustration: Online vs. Offline Home Loan Insurance Over a 20-year loan tenure with no death claim, Online Home Loan Insurance is up to 72% more cost-efficient than Offline Home Loan Insurance. For a 30-year-old customer opting for a ₹1 crore cover at an 8% rate of interest: Offline Home Loan Insurance results in a total premium outgo of ₹5.98 lakh over the policy term



Comparative data for age 30 (Sum Assured: ₹1 Crore | ROI: 8% | PT = 20 yrs) Feature Offline Online GST 18% 0% Monthly Premium 2492 729 Total Premiums Paid 5,98,249 1,65,200 *Offline Loan Insurance prices calculated basis industry estimates' Online Prices for Regular Pay Key advantages of Online Home Loan Insurance Lower cost of protection: Zero GST on Online Home Loan Insurance and efficient pricing make it significantly more affordable over the loan tenure.



Built-in flexibility: Customers are not locked into rigid premium commitments and can foreclose loans without additional insurance costs. Customers also have the flexibility to opt for payment terms in line with their requirements.



Family-first design: Customers have the option to ensure that the claim payouts go directly to the family, offering greater financial autonomy during critical moments.



Aligned with modern borrowing needs: Designed for transparency, choice, and customer control in an evolving credit landscape.






